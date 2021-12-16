‘Tis the season for some last minute holiday shopping, and you know what that means– many of you lucky recipients could be getting gift cards this year. Thanks to shipping delays and Christmas arrival deadlines all passing by, gift cards are quickly becoming the front runner for the best last minute gift idea. And who wouldn’t want to unwrap an excuse to go shopping for themselves?

If you’re debating where to buy gift cards for everyone left on your list, or if you yourself have recently received a gift card, Walmart has plenty of great products to shop from. With a selection ranging from hair and nail care to practical purchases like an extra hard drive to store all the photos you’ll be taking over the holidays, everyone can easily pick out the perfect present for themselves at Walmart.

Looking for a luxurious face mask for a little at-home spa night? This Peter Thomas Roth Lift and Firm face mask has flecks of literal 24 karat gold in it– how’s that for luxury? Launching your Tik Tok career in 2022? You might need this ring light studio kit to help get your started.

Whether you received a Walmart gift card, a Visa gift card or just old fashioned cash in your stocking year, ET has compiled a list of great things to treat yourself to. Here’s what to buy with your Walmart gift card.

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle Walmart Woodwick large hourglass scented candle For that lovely winter feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace, try this wood smoke scented crackling wick candle. With a strong cedar fragrance and Woodwick’s patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle can infuse coziness into any room. $29 Buy Now

Aromatherapy shower steamers Walmart Aromatherapy shower steamers If the dual shower head isn’t enough to revive your shower routine, try one of these essential oil shower steamers. This pack includes six shower steamers, including orange, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass and lavender. $25 Buy Now

GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Walmart GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.) $59 $32 AT WALMART Buy Now

