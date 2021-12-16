Shopping

Here’s What to Buy With Your Walmart Gift Card

By Danica Creahan‍
‘Tis the season for some last minute holiday shopping, and you know what that means– many of you lucky recipients could be getting gift cards this year. Thanks to shipping delays and Christmas arrival deadlines all passing by, gift cards are quickly becoming the front runner for the best last minute gift idea. And who wouldn’t want to unwrap an excuse to go shopping for themselves? 

If you’re debating where to buy gift cards for everyone left on your list, or if you yourself have recently received a gift card, Walmart has plenty of great products to shop from. With a selection ranging from hair and nail care to practical purchases like an extra hard drive to store all the photos you’ll be taking over the holidays, everyone can easily pick out the perfect present for themselves at Walmart.  

Looking for a luxurious face mask for a little at-home spa night? This Peter Thomas Roth Lift and Firm face mask has flecks of literal 24 karat gold in it– how’s that for luxury? Launching your Tik Tok career in 2022? You might need this ring light studio kit to help get your started. 

Whether you received a Walmart gift card, a Visa gift card or just old fashioned cash in your stocking year, ET has compiled a list of great things to treat yourself to. Here’s what to buy with your Walmart gift card. 

Lottie London Superfake mascara
Walmart
This vegan mascara is cruelty free, long-wear and lengthens the look of lashes for a wide-awake and glamorous appearance.
$8
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Walmart
This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
$80$42
Ultimate aromatherapy diffuser and essential oil set
Walmart
This aromatherapy diffuser comes with lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove and spearmint oil to help craft a relaxing atmosphere in any space. 
$40
Olay Regenerist face cleansing device
Walmart
This 2-speed facial brush from Olay will elevate your skincare routine with gentle exfoliation that promotes a deeper clean when paired with your favorite cleanser. 
$24
Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer brush
Walmart
This device combines the power of a hair dryer and brush to style, dry and add volume to your hair all in one easy step. And right now you can save $25 on this convenient hairstyling tool.
$60$35
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
Walmart
If you're in the market for a new streaming device, this Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player is an incredible deal at 50% off.
$30$15
Auraglow teeth whitening kit with LED light
Amazon
The Auraglow teeth whitening kit contains an LED accelerating light and two tubes of teeth whitening gel so you can whiten your teeth over 20 times.
$50
Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780
Walmart
Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Blender.
$218$149
Gel nail polish starter kit with 72W UV/LED nail lamp
Walmart
This kit has everything you’ll need to recreate a salon-style manicure at home, including essential manicure tools like a buffer, brush and file, 12 gel nail polish colors, glossy and matte top coats, a 72W nail lamp, and a pair of moisturizing hand gloves. 
$45
Lottie London Mega Brow wax and brush set
Walmart
Nailing that trendy soap brow look will be as easy as ever with Lottie London’s water-activated brow wax. 
$10
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Walmart
Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen.
$43
Woodwick large hourglass scented candle
Walmart
For that lovely winter feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace, try this wood smoke scented crackling wick candle. With a strong cedar fragrance and Woodwick’s patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle can infuse coziness into any room.
$29
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Walmart
Keep your most important files safely stored with this Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive.
$52$36
HotelSpa 30-setting dual shower head
Walmart
This multi-functional shower system has both an overhead and a handheld shower head equipped with a 6-foot long hose, and will make a great upgrade to your shower experience. 
$24
Aromatherapy shower steamers
Walmart
If the dual shower head isn’t enough to revive your shower routine, try one of these essential oil shower steamers. This pack includes six shower steamers, including orange, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass and lavender.
$25
Bower 12" RGB ring light studio kit with special effects
Walmart
Up your selfie game with the Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects to give your images a professional touch. 
$40$30
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
Walmart
Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.)
$59$32 AT WALMART

