What to Buy With Your Nordstrom Gift Card

By Danica Creahan‍
What to Spend Your Gift Card on at Nordstrom
‘Tis the season for shopping! The holidays are nearly here, and with shipping delays and deadlines looming and those pesky “arrives after Christmas” warnings popping up on so many products, gift cards are swiftly becoming one of the best last minute gifts you can grab for everyone on your list. This of course means that many of us will also be receiving gift cards for the holidays-- no complaints here-- and wondering what to spend them on. 

If you’ve recently received (or have any inkling that you will soon receive) a Nordstrom gift card, then you’re in luck. There’s an abundance of great gifts (for yourself or others) that you can grab at Nordstrom. Looking for leggings that totally pass as super chic pants? Look no further than the new Spanx faux suede leggings. Makeup routine in need of a revival? Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set has you covered. 

And to all the homebodies reading this-- be sure to check out the Weekday Leisure candle from Cheeky, it’ll make a great addition to your cozy candle collection.  

Whether you’re shopping with a Nordstrom gift card, a Visa gift card, or just plain old cash, here’s some of the best stuff to spend your gift card on at Nordstrom right now. 

Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
Nordstrom
Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle
You can light up this luxurious and earthy candle any day of the week. 
$48$24.80
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$98
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Add a little bit of extra shine to your winter wardrobe with these ultra glossy leggings.
$110 AT NORDSTROM
Spanx faux suede leggings
Spanx faux suede leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx faux suede leggings
If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. 
$98
Dash compact air fryer (2-quart)
Dash compact air fryer (2-quart)
Nordstrom
Dash compact air fryer (2-quart)
If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, now’s your chance. This Dash air fryer is sleek, conveniently small and will help you cut down on oil usage in the fried foods you want to cook at home. Plus, it’ll look super cute on your countertop. 
$60
UGG Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
These genuine-shearling slingback sandals can serve as cozy footwear at-home or on the go. The open-toe design means that unlike a standard slipper, you can wear these stylish shoes long past the holiday season.
$100 AND UP
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Nordstrom
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.
$189
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Nordstrom
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger!
$88
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set
This four-piece limited-edition Pillow Talk set features a full-size Color Chameleon eyeshadow pencil, along with a travel-sized lip liner, matte lipstick and mascara for a complete makeup look on the go. 
$50
Dash mini toaster oven
Dash mini toaster oven
Nordstrom
Dash mini toaster oven
This tiny, retro-style toaster oven takes on one slice of bread at a time and requires very minimal counter space. 
$25
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Nordstrom
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
For you or another beauty product-obsessed person on your list this holiday season, this unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for smaller pores and clearer skin.
$99
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
"I have too many throw blankets," said no one. Ever. These soft, plush blankets make amazing gifts for friends, family and your very own couch. 
$180
Steve Madden Howler bootie
Steve Madden Howler bootie
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Howler bootie
This lug sole bootie from Steve Madden boasts a Chelsea silhouette and makes a bold statement while still being basic enough to pair with practically any outfit. 
$100
Birkenstock Boston genuine shearling-lined clog
Birkenstock Boston genuine shearling-lined clog
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Boston genuine shearling-lined clog
This shearling-lined shoe puts an extra-plush twist on Birkenstock’s classic suede clog and is crafted with the natural cork-and-latex footbed that makes Birkenstocks so comfortable to begin with.
$165
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap bottle
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap bottle
Nordstrom
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap bottle
Stay hydrated this holiday season with an ultra-dependable, large-capacity Hydro Flask bottle. This bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24.
$50
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum
Nordstrom
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum
With notes of pear, gardenia, jasmine, patchouli and brown sugar, this garden-inspired perfume from Gucci is a sweet gift for anyone searching for their own signature scent.  
$34 AND UP
Verilux HappyLight portable lamp
Verilux HappyLight portable lamp
Nordstrom
Verilux HappyLight portable lamp
Stave off those post-holiday winter blues with this “sunshine” lamp from Verilux. This lamp uses UV-free light with four brightness levels and three HappyHue color temperature options for light therapy. Light therapy lamps help mimic sunlight and can promote enhanced focus, higher energy and better sleep during the shortest days of winter.
$50
Dash Fresh Pop popcorn maker
Dash Fresh Pop popcorn maker
Nordstrom
Dash Fresh Pop popcorn maker
Move over, microwave popcorn! This popcorn maker from Dash uses hot air to pop up to 16 cups of popcorn in just a few minutes, perfect for a movie night at home.
$25
Beis Travel Tote
Beis Travel Tote
Nordstrom
Beis Travel Tote
This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient tote on the go.
$98

