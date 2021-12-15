What to Buy With Your Nordstrom Gift Card

‘Tis the season for shopping! The holidays are nearly here, and with shipping delays and deadlines looming and those pesky “arrives after Christmas” warnings popping up on so many products, gift cards are swiftly becoming one of the best last minute gifts you can grab for everyone on your list. This of course means that many of us will also be receiving gift cards for the holidays-- no complaints here-- and wondering what to spend them on.

If you’ve recently received (or have any inkling that you will soon receive) a Nordstrom gift card, then you’re in luck. There’s an abundance of great gifts (for yourself or others) that you can grab at Nordstrom. Looking for leggings that totally pass as super chic pants? Look no further than the new Spanx faux suede leggings. Makeup routine in need of a revival? Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set has you covered.

And to all the homebodies reading this-- be sure to check out the Weekday Leisure candle from Cheeky, it’ll make a great addition to your cozy candle collection.

Whether you’re shopping with a Nordstrom gift card, a Visa gift card, or just plain old cash, here’s some of the best stuff to spend your gift card on at Nordstrom right now.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $98 Buy Now

Spanx faux suede leggings Nordstrom Spanx faux suede leggings If the faux leather trend doesn’t appeal to you, maybe these faux suede leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. $98 Buy Now

Dash compact air fryer (2-quart) Nordstrom Dash compact air fryer (2-quart) If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, now’s your chance. This Dash air fryer is sleek, conveniently small and will help you cut down on oil usage in the fried foods you want to cook at home. Plus, it’ll look super cute on your countertop. $60 Buy Now

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Nordstrom Stagg EKG Electric Kettle For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop. $189 Buy Now

Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger! $88 Buy Now

Steve Madden Howler bootie Nordstrom Steve Madden Howler bootie This lug sole bootie from Steve Madden boasts a Chelsea silhouette and makes a bold statement while still being basic enough to pair with practically any outfit. $100 Buy Now

Verilux HappyLight portable lamp Nordstrom Verilux HappyLight portable lamp Stave off those post-holiday winter blues with this “sunshine” lamp from Verilux. This lamp uses UV-free light with four brightness levels and three HappyHue color temperature options for light therapy. Light therapy lamps help mimic sunlight and can promote enhanced focus, higher energy and better sleep during the shortest days of winter. $50 Buy Now

Dash Fresh Pop popcorn maker Nordstrom Dash Fresh Pop popcorn maker Move over, microwave popcorn! This popcorn maker from Dash uses hot air to pop up to 16 cups of popcorn in just a few minutes, perfect for a movie night at home. $25 Buy Now

Beis Travel Tote Nordstrom Beis Travel Tote This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient tote on the go. $98 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

The Best Gifts Under $30

18 Great Holiday Gifts for Her

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Marvel Gift Guide: 10 Great Gifts for Marvel Fans

The Ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide: 20 Magical Gifts for Potterheads

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Roku Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the TV Fanatic on Your List

Amazon Holiday 2021 Gift Guide: Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas

Amazon Gift Guide: The Most Popular Gifts for 2021

Star Wars Gift Guide 2021: The Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for Every Fan

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide