What to Buy With Your Nordstrom Gift Card
‘Tis the season for shopping! The holidays are nearly here, and with shipping delays and deadlines looming and those pesky “arrives after Christmas” warnings popping up on so many products, gift cards are swiftly becoming one of the best last minute gifts you can grab for everyone on your list. This of course means that many of us will also be receiving gift cards for the holidays-- no complaints here-- and wondering what to spend them on.
If you’ve recently received (or have any inkling that you will soon receive) a Nordstrom gift card, then you’re in luck. There’s an abundance of great gifts (for yourself or others) that you can grab at Nordstrom. Looking for leggings that totally pass as super chic pants? Look no further than the new Spanx faux suede leggings. Makeup routine in need of a revival? Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set has you covered.
And to all the homebodies reading this-- be sure to check out the Weekday Leisure candle from Cheeky, it’ll make a great addition to your cozy candle collection.
Whether you’re shopping with a Nordstrom gift card, a Visa gift card, or just plain old cash, here’s some of the best stuff to spend your gift card on at Nordstrom right now.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
18 Great Holiday Gifts for Her
The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs
Marvel Gift Guide: 10 Great Gifts for Marvel Fans
The Ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide: 20 Magical Gifts for Potterheads
The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
Roku Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the TV Fanatic on Your List
Amazon Holiday 2021 Gift Guide: Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas
Amazon Gift Guide: The Most Popular Gifts for 2021
Star Wars Gift Guide 2021: The Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for Every Fan
The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Guide