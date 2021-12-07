Shopping

Amazon Holiday 2021 Gift Guide: Gifts That Will Arrive By Christmas

By ETonline Staff
Scrambling to grab last-minute gifts for the holidays? You can count on items from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide to arrive on time! We've been expecting shipping delays this holiday season because of supply chain issues, but Amazon says we don't need to worry about getting your gifts on schedule. The online retailer says it has beefed up its delivery system -- including more planes and delivery drivers -- to make sure gifts will arrive in time for Christmas Day.

Amazon's gift guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts at every price point such as gifts under $10gifts under $30gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including electronics, fashion accessories, games, books, gadgets, home decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best -- and ones that will arrive on time. Some highlights of our selections include the best-selling Revlon Hot Air Brush, Sunday Riley skincare set, stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses and the multi-tasking Cosori Air Fryer. 

Shop our Amazon gift picks below. 

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Tory Burch Women's Sport Shearling Slides
Tory Burch Women's Sport Shearling Slides
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Sport Shearling Slides
'Tis the season for fluffy slippers! Get these for more than $70 off the regular price. 
$238$167
FRYE Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag
FRYE Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
FRYE Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag
This gorgeous leather crossbody is perfect for everyday use. 
$198$130
Kurt Adler 15-Inch Wooden Wine Grower Nutcracker
Kurt Adler 15-Inch Wooden Wine Grower Nutcracker
Amazon
Kurt Adler 15-Inch Wooden Wine Grower Nutcracker
It doesn't get any more classic or cozy than a nostalgic Kurt Adler nutcracker.
$42 $30 AT AMAZON
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker
This 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker from Amazon features a number of different functionalities, including setting options to: air fry, bake, pressure cook, slow cook, roast and dehydrate, among others. For a limited time, the stylish and stainless steel model is deeply discounted too.
$150$100 AT AMAZON
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
$110$65
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Amazon
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Put the Sith Lord on your waffles in 2 different sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle. 
$45
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skillet
Cook up all of your favorite meals in style with this top-rated skillet from Le Creuset.
$190
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Once you sleep on a silk pillowcase, you'll understand the obsession. 
$28
adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
Amazon
adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
Carry all of your daily essentials in this chic, logo-printed crossbody bag from adidas.
$25
Cuisinart Stand Mixer
Cuisinart Stand Mixer
Amazon
Cuisinart Stand Mixer
Simplify all of your holiday cooking and baking with this beloved stand mixer from Cuisinart which features 12 speeds for "precision mixing."
$250
Marpac Dohm Classic The Original White Noise Machine
Marpac Dohm Classic The Original White Noise Machine
Amazon
Marpac Dohm Classic The Original White Noise Machine
Wether it's for a baby or an adult, this noise machine is a great gift. 
$45
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Amazon
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry
According to the retailer, this Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fry features settings for air frying, roasting, baking and broiling.
$300$200
DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker
DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker
Amazon
DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker
If you love indulging in carbonated drinks, then you'll love this sparkling water and soda maker from DrinkMate.
$87
Echo Dot Kids
Echo Dot Kids
Amazon
Echo Dot Kids
Help kiddos learn with Amazon's adorable Echo Dot speaker.
$60$35
SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas
SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas
Amazon
SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas
Slip into something a little more comfortable with these soft SIORO Silk Satin Pajamas.
$30
JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Give the gift of limitless music thanks to the JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker.
$130
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Bring the wonder of gardening straight into your home in any season with this top-rated AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden.
$150$90
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set
Give the makeup lover in your life a much-needed makeup brush refresh.
$10
Sony Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
Sony Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones
Tune out all of the unnecessary noise with these stylish noise-cancelling headphones from Sony -- which feature over 19,000 five-star reviews.
$350$248
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
Amazon
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
Store all of your favorite skincare essentials in the cult-favorite, 4-liter Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge.
$50
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses
Stock up on these best-selling, tortoise-patterned frames from Amazon.
$16$13
Mr. Potato Head Disney Toy
Mr. Potato Head Disney Toy
Amazon
Mr. Potato Head Disney Toy
You can't go wrong with a classic Mr. Potato Head toy.
$10
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Cozy up in Orolay's Women's Thickened Down Jacket this winter -- a top-rated coat on Amazon.
$160
GoWISE Programmable Air Fryer
GoWISE Programmable Air Fryer
Amazon
GoWISE Programmable Air Fryer
This programmable air fryer features several presets, including: warming, frying, food-specific cooking settings and more.
$61
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Amazon
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Elevate your morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.
$28$20
The Adventures of Pilot Pete
The Adventures of Pilot Pete
Amazon
The Adventures of Pilot Pete
The kiddo -- and reality TV fan in your life -- will love this colorful, debut book from Bachelor alum, Peter Weber (also known as, Pilot Pete), which follows a young Peter, as his father inspires in him a love of airplanes.
$15$13 AT AMAZON
Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer PPE Stylish Facemask in Purple
Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer PPE Stylish Facemask in Purple
Amazon
Henry Mask Reusable 3-Layer PPE Stylish Facemask in Purple
Get the exact purple design J.Lo wore. 
$18 AT AMAZON
$50 AT HENRY
4-PACK
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Gift these Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones, and save over $100. 
$350$248
Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
Amazon
Theragun Elite
Treat yourself to the Theragun Elite massage gun -- a favorite among athletes for its powerful deep muscle treatment. 
$399
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
We're not surprised the Vitamix blender is on the model's gift guide. She loves a healthy smoothie! 
$350$290
Bala Bangles, Set of 2
Bala Bangles, Set of 2
Amazon
Bala Bangles, Set of 2
Elevate your workout with Bala Bangles, which are adjustable, wearable wrist and ankle weights. 
$49
GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
The GreenPan ceramic nonstick cookware is also on Oprah's Favorite Things list. 
$400
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Amazon
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Select the coupon to get an extra 15% off on these super cute and soft, plush slippers. 
$24$16
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
Amazon
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
The squirrel hunt is on! Dogs go crazy for this genius toy that stimulates their natural instincts.
$13
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set
Amazon
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set
A facial skin massager roller made with handcrafted jade. This beauty set is for the face, body, eyes, neck will cool, tighten, relax.
$20$9
Galaxy SmartTag
Galaxy SmartTag
Amazon
Galaxy SmartTag
Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to.
$40$30
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Amazon
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Score the award-winning, #1 best-selling TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie that took TikTok by storm. With over 48,000 reviews, this plushie is a must-buy!
$15$10
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Start your morning with a fresh cup of coffee with this single serve Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker.
$80$60
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$120$95
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Charger
The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap.
$39$30
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied.
$159$109
All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
The new Kindle is fast and responsive with 50% more RAM and brighter display than earlier models. It also has a 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. 
$150$100
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
For the cook in your life, this Dutch oven will bring endless joy. 
$80
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja makes high quality kitchen gadgets -- and for under $100, this air fryer is an affordable gift that any cook or chef will love.
$120$100
LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase 10713 Building Kit
LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase 10713 Building Kit
Amazon
LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase 10713 Building Kit
It's not the holidays if you're not shopping for a Lego set. This one comes with 213 pieces to keep your little one busy this winter. 
$20$16
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Amazon
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
A golfer with a long winter ahead will love this SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return.
$50
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$144$112
Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
Amazon
Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
For a spectacular clean, the Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner makes a great companion to robot vacs. 
$100$63
Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Doc 8.5 Inch Articulated Doll
Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Doc 8.5 Inch Articulated Doll
Amazon
Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Doc 8.5 Inch Articulated Doll
Doc McStuffins is the cutest stuffed animal and toy doctor out there! 
$14
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
If ever there was a time to get a Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket, it's now. This one is an Amazon best seller. 
$70$52
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
This oil claims to recharge your complexion and make it look brighter and nurtured. 
$40$34
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
Amazon
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
If someone on your list is looking for a new way to work out, boxing gloves might just get them into the ring for the workout of their lives! 
$52
Bluey Mega Bundle Home, BBQ Playset
Bluey Mega Bundle Home, BBQ Playset
Amazon
Bluey Mega Bundle Home, BBQ Playset
This Mega Bundle includes the entire family of figures and a barbecue set where the whole family can sit around the picnic table with sausages and salad.
$60
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Amazon
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian
If you have a Star Wars fan on your list, this one is a no-brainer. 
$15
Coach Signature Eau De Parfum
Coach Signature Eau De Parfum
Amazon
Coach Signature Eau De Parfum
Sometimes the best gifts come in a bottle, like Coach's signature perfume. 
$55
CHI Spin N Curl Special Edition
CHI Spin N Curl Special Edition
Amazon
CHI Spin N Curl Special Edition
For beauty lovers, a new curling iron is always on the list. 
$100$73
Hasbro Gaming Jenga Mini Game
Hasbro Gaming Jenga Mini Game
Amazon
Hasbro Gaming Jenga Mini Game
With winter ahead, you'll need some games to stay busy. 
$4
R.Vivimos Women's Tie Waist Sweater Pencil Dress
R.Vivimos Women's Tie Waist Sweater Pencil Dress
Amazon
R.Vivimos Women's Tie Waist Sweater Pencil Dress
For the fashionista, this bodycon dress is just right. 
$31
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Created Opal Necklace
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Created Opal Necklace
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Created Opal Necklace
$13
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Amazon
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
It doesn't matter who you're doing your holiday shopping for -- this Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the perfect gift.
$100
Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmers
Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmers
Amazon
Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmers
Looking for a self care gift? This towel warmer will keep your gift recipient cozy all winter long. 
$141

