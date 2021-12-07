Scrambling to grab last-minute gifts for the holidays? You can count on items from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide to arrive on time! We've been expecting shipping delays this holiday season because of supply chain issues, but Amazon says we don't need to worry about getting your gifts on schedule. The online retailer says it has beefed up its delivery system -- including more planes and delivery drivers -- to make sure gifts will arrive in time for Christmas Day.

Amazon's gift guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts at every price point such as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $50, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including electronics, fashion accessories, games, books, gadgets, home decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best -- and ones that will arrive on time. Some highlights of our selections include the best-selling Revlon Hot Air Brush, Sunday Riley skincare set, stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses and the multi-tasking Cosori Air Fryer.

Shop our Amazon gift picks below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Cuisinart Stand Mixer Amazon Cuisinart Stand Mixer Simplify all of your holiday cooking and baking with this beloved stand mixer from Cuisinart which features 12 speeds for "precision mixing." $250 Buy Now

The Adventures of Pilot Pete Amazon The Adventures of Pilot Pete The kiddo -- and reality TV fan in your life -- will love this colorful, debut book from Bachelor alum, Peter Weber (also known as, Pilot Pete), which follows a young Peter, as his father inspires in him a love of airplanes. $15 $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Theragun Elite Amazon Theragun Elite Treat yourself to the Theragun Elite massage gun -- a favorite among athletes for its powerful deep muscle treatment. $399 Buy Now

Galaxy SmartTag Amazon Galaxy SmartTag Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to. $40 $30 Buy Now

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Amazon Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, it also has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. $120 $95 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied. $159 $109 Buy Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Ninja makes high quality kitchen gadgets -- and for under $100, this air fryer is an affordable gift that any cook or chef will love. $120 $100 Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 $112 Buy Now

