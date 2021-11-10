Funny Gifts for Dad and Mom That Are $50 or Less
The perfect gift for someone who has it all is one that will make them laugh. While making Mom and Dad laugh this holiday season is priceless. If you want to make them Santa-level, bowl-full-of-jelly bell laughs this holiday season, we found a few ways you can do it for under $50.
It may be tougher than usual to find all the gifts you're looking for this year at the prices you want to pay. Supply chain issues, shifting holiday shipping deadlines and rising costs are all threatening to put a damper on the holiday season before it even gets in full swing. That's why we love the idea of adding a funny gift into the mix early -- even if you can't find a PlayStation 5 to give, you know you'll still be able to gift something that'll put a big smile on their face.
The funny presents and gag gifts below from Uncommon Goods, Amazon and more also double as excellent white elephant gifts for any upcoming holiday party you’re invited to. From a travel bidet to a silly card, the gifts will all bring a lot of good cheer, all for less than $50.
Want even more great gift ideas? Be sure to check out our holiday 2021 gift guide with present ideas for everyone in your life, from gifts for coffee lovers to the most perfect engagement rings. We've even rounded up the hottest gifts of 2021 according to TikTok.
