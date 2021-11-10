The perfect gift for someone who has it all is one that will make them laugh. While making Mom and Dad laugh this holiday season is priceless. If you want to make them Santa-level, bowl-full-of-jelly bell laughs this holiday season, we found a few ways you can do it for under $50.

It may be tougher than usual to find all the gifts you're looking for this year at the prices you want to pay. Supply chain issues, shifting holiday shipping deadlines and rising costs are all threatening to put a damper on the holiday season before it even gets in full swing. That's why we love the idea of adding a funny gift into the mix early -- even if you can't find a PlayStation 5 to give, you know you'll still be able to gift something that'll put a big smile on their face.

The funny presents and gag gifts below from Uncommon Goods, Amazon and more also double as excellent white elephant gifts for any upcoming holiday party you’re invited to. From a travel bidet to a silly card, the gifts will all bring a lot of good cheer, all for less than $50.

Nic Cage Sequined Pillow Amazon Nic Cage Sequined Pillow A sequined Nic Cage pillow is a gag gift as timeless as the movie 'Face/Off'. Choose between four colors. (Note that this is just a pillow case, so you'll want to buy a pillow insert to complete the gift.) $11 AT AMAZON NIC CAGE PILLOWCASE Buy Now $11 AT AMAZON 18" X 18" PILLOW INSERT Buy Now

Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder Uncommon Goods Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder This bathtime wine holder may be funny at first glance, but it's actually kind of... handy. Picture soaking in the tub without the threat of your wine glass toppling in. $38 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

Cold Beer Coats Uncommon Goods Cold Beer Coats It's cold out there! Keep everyone's hands warm this holiday with these puffer jacket koozies. Even the coolest of craft beers will want to wear one. $13 AT UNCOMMON GOODS Buy Now

Tushy Travel Tushy Tushy Travel Gift your favorite camper this travel bidet. It's collapsible, discreet and comes in four different colors. The concept may lead to giggles at first, but they'll actually love using it. $29 AT TUSHY Buy Now

Tortilla Blanket Amazon Tortilla Blanket They'll be snug as a bug in a rug in this tortilla blanket. Get wrapped up burrito-style in this blanket that comes in four different sizes. $22 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Potty Putter Toilet Golf Amazon Potty Putter Toilet Golf This toilet golf set, which claims to "help even the crappiest golfer improve their putting game," includes everything Mom or Dad needs to turn a bathroom into a golf hole: a mini putter, two balls, the hole (with flag) and a do-not-disturb sign to hang on the bathroom door. $20 $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Wine Condoms Amazon Wine Condoms Wrap up your open wine bottles with these gold-packaged wine condoms. They're funny and 99.9% effective. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Want even more great gift ideas? Be sure to check out our holiday 2021 gift guide with present ideas for everyone in your life, from gifts for coffee lovers to the most perfect engagement rings. We've even rounded up the hottest gifts of 2021 according to TikTok.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early

Amazon's Early Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best White Elephant Gifts