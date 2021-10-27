How to Actually Get a PS5 Before the Holidays

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season.

Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, Naomi Osaka and Travis Scott got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. But, for the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.

If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.

So, where can savvy shoppers find the PS5 in the era of holiday supply-chain shortages?

If you're looking for a waitlist to put your name on, PlayStation Direct is your best bet. There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

Retailers like Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out when the elusive console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know. If the elusive PS5 isn't the only gaming item on your list, or if you're looking for headphones and other accessories to go with your new Playstation, don't miss our holiday gift guide for gamers.

PS5 at StockX (In Stock Now) Sony via StockX PS5 at StockX (In Stock Now) StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited edition streetwear, sneakers and consoles such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.) At the time of publication, the Blu-ray Edition PlayStation 5 could be bought for $748, which represents a $248 markup over the $500 list price. $748 Buy Now

PS5 at Best Buy Sony via Best Buy PS5 at Best Buy Best Buy released a cache of PS5 consoles on Thursday, October 21, that sold out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s — you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. $400-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at Walmart Sony via Walmart PS5 at Walmart The PS5 can be tough to find on Walmart's website (it's almost always listed as out of stock), but some lucky shoppers have reported success selecting in-store pickup from the filter options near the top of the screen and selecting their local Walmart stores. $499-$879 Check Stock Now

PS5 at Amazon Sony via Amazon PS5 at Amazon The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below. Because the gaming console is currently unavailable on Amazon, there is no price listed at this time. NOT LISTED Check Stock Now

PS5 at GameStop Sony via Gamestop PS5 at GameStop On October 22, 2021, Gamestop held an in-store restock event in select cities, featuring a $740 PS5 bundle that included games Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6. Shoppers camped out outside their respective stores with the hopes of getting lucky. Both the digital and Blu-ray editions of the consoles are sold out, at the time of publication. $360-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at Target Sony via Target PS5 at Target Like with most retailers, the PS5 is sold out on Target's website. But internet rumors are swirling of a restock at Target later this month, possibly Oct. 27, 2021. $400-$500 Check Stock Now

Want to stay up to date on all things PS5 stock? If Twitter is your jam, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker. He even flew to Boston Oct. 21 to live blog Gamestop’s in-store restock in person.

For even more on all things holiday shopping, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.

