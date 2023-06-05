This Rare Sonos Sale Is Taking Up to 25% Off Speakers and Soundbars to Upgrade Your Sound System
Sonos sales are rare, but right now you can save hundreds on the coveted home audio brand's impressive speakers, soundbars and subwoofers. Just in time for the NHL and NBA Finals as well as this summer's highly anticipated movie releases, the Sonos Father's Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home's sound system.
Now through June 18, the Sonos sale is slashing prices on some of the latest speakers and soundbars, including the high-end Arc. Fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, the Sonos Arc soundbar brings all your entertainment to life with breathtakingly realistic spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos. Right now, you can save $180 on the Arc and heighten your home theatre experience.
Whether you're looking to fill your home with rich surround sound or just want a portable smart speaker to listen to music by the pool, there are plenty of discounts to take your family's audio experience to a whole new level. It's typically hard to find a discount on Sonos tech unless you're picking up a refurbished model, so we've gathered all the can't-miss deals from this Sonos sale before it's too late.
Ahead, shop the best Sonos deals to score an unforgettable gift for Father's Day.
Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos. Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies and games when the TV is on, and stream music radio and more when it's off.
This lightweight, outdoor-ready portable speaker is perfect for anywhere the summer takes you. Precision-engineered acoustics deliver incredible clarity and depth, defying all expectations for a speaker this small.
Get bold sound that moves you and moves with you with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience.
Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync.
With an Era 100 smart speaker and Move portable speaker, you can experience a flexible multiroom listening experience all around your home.
