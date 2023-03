There's no denying that music always makes your parties, camping trips, and really any activity more enjoyable. With excellent sound quality and a long-lasting battery life, the JBL Charge 4 is our favorite option for taking music on the go — and right now, the Bluetooth speaker is on sale for its lowest price ever. You can get the JBL Charge 4 for 34% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $100 for a limited time.

JBL Charge 4 Amazon JBL Charge 4 Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. $150 $100 Shop Now

The JBL Charge 4 can wirelessly connect with up to two phones or tablets, so you can take turns enjoying powerful sound. Keep the party going with a durable and waterproof speaker that can outlast all of your adventures. Even better, this speaker has a built-in power bank, so you can charge your phone with it on long travels or days spent outside.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great companion that you can take with you anywhere, and use poolside. Sure, high-quality speakers can be pricey, so to ensure you don't skip anything on your spring must-have list, we've rounded up more of the best Bluetooth speakers deals at Amazon now.

Battery life, audio quality and durability are just a few details to look for when shopping for the best Bluetooth speaker. Since spring is right around the corner, you'll also want a Bluetooth speaker that's durable and waterproof. Ultra-portable speaker options like the compact JBL Clip 4 are ideal for anyone constantly on the go.

Top-rated brands like JBL, Bose, Ultimate Ears and more have speakers on sale at Amazon for up to 50% off this week. Ahead, we've found portable Bluetooth speaker options that are perfect for all your backyard BBQs and get-togethers this spring and summer.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Amazon Bose Portable Smart Speaker Get 20% off the most versatile smart speaker from Bose. This device is a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass. $399 $319 Shop Now

JBL PartyBox 110 Amazon JBL PartyBox 110 Power the party all day and night with the JBL PowerBox featuring color-changing lights that can sync up with your music. Whether you're at home or outdoors, the splashproof speaker makes has amazing sound quality with two levels of deep, adjustable bass. $400 $280 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

Sign up for more deals here! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Get $50 Off a Pair of AirPods Pro 2 at the Lowest Price This Year

The 35 Best Camping Gear and Essentials for Spring Adventures

Solo Stove Spring Sale: Save Up to 40% On Fire Pits, Camping Stoves and More for Your Outdoor Adventures

Shop The 30 Best Amazon Deals on Swimsuit Styles For Spring Vacation

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite EltaMD Suncreen

How to Get the Best Discounts for Trips to Disneyland and Disney World

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break

The Best Portable Grills for Beaches, Backyard BBQs and More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok