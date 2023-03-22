There's no denying that music always makes your parties, camping trips, and really any activity more enjoyable. With excellent sound quality and a long-lasting battery life, the JBL Charge 4 is our favorite option for taking music on the go — and right now, the Bluetooth speaker is on sale for its lowest price ever. You can get the JBL Charge 4 for 34% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $100 for a limited time.

JBL Charge 4 Amazon JBL Charge 4 Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. $150 $100 Shop Now

The JBL Charge 4 can wirelessly connect with up to two phones or tablets, so you can take turns enjoying powerful sound. Keep the party going with a durable and waterproof speaker that can outlast all of your adventures. Even better, this speaker has a built-in power bank, so you can charge your phone with it on long travels or days spent outside.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great companion that you can take with you anywhere, and use poolside. Sure, high-quality speakers can be pricey, so to ensure you don't skip anything on your spring must-have list, we've rounded up more of the best Bluetooth speakers deals at Amazon now.

Battery life, audio quality and durability are just a few details to look for when shopping for the best Bluetooth speaker. Since spring is right around the corner, you'll also want a Bluetooth speaker that's durable and waterproof. Ultra-portable speaker options like the compact JBL Clip 4 are ideal for anyone constantly on the go.

Top-rated brands like JBL, Bose, Ultimate Ears and more have speakers on sale at Amazon for up to 50% off this week. Ahead, we've found portable Bluetooth speaker options that are perfect for all your backyard BBQs and get-togethers this spring and summer.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Amazon Bose Portable Smart Speaker Get 20% off the most versatile smart speaker from Bose. This device is a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass. $399 $319 Shop Now

JBL PartyBox 110 Amazon JBL PartyBox 110 Power the party all day and night with the JBL PowerBox featuring color-changing lights that can sync up with your music. Whether you're at home or outdoors, the splashproof speaker makes has amazing sound quality with two levels of deep, adjustable bass. $400 $280 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

