Sonos has quietly been working on its first-ever headphones for over half a decade and now the wait is finally over. Today, the hotly anticipated Sonos Ace launched, marking the brand's first foray into the personal audio category. Priced at $449, these premium over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation compete with the likes of Sony's WH-1000XM5 and Apple's AirPods Max.

The Sonos Ace headphones feature lossless and spatial audio, world-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Aware Mode to let you clearly hear your surroundings without removing your headphones. If you already use Sonos' other products in your home theater, you can use the brand's new TrueCinema technology to connect your Sonos Ace with a Sonos Arc soundbar and stream TV audio directly to the headphones via Wi-Fi. This provides an immersive listening experience enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

“True to Sonos’ heritage of premium products, each individual detail of Sonos Ace has been expertly crafted, custom designed, and tuned by the world’s leading sound experts to give you a listening experience unlike any other," said Sonos Chief Product Officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin.

The sound quality is detailed, with impressive instrumental separation for extreme clarity and a wide soundstage. Thanks to the Sonos Ace’s two custom-designed drivers, each frequency is rendered with precision and clarity.

Prioritizing comfort for long listening sessions, the slim and sophisticated Sonos Ace are made with matte plastic, soft memory foam cushions and metal accents. The battery lasts up to 30 hours and they also weigh less than competitors like AirPods Max. Just like Sonos speakers and soundbars, you can choose between black and white finishes for the Sonos Ace.

