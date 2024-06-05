Wallet, iPhone, keys: It's the necessities checklist many of us use before heading out the door. But what if we could make that list even smaller to get to our engagements even faster? That's where an iPhone MagSafe wallet comes in.

A variety of wallets will attach to your Apple iPhone, but MagSafe wallets are the gold standard.

Any MagSafe accessory, including a MagSafe wallet, MagSafe charger or MagSafe battery pack, uses magnets to secure itself to the back of your phone. Because it is a magnet rather than an adhesive, you can remove this MagSafe technology just as easily. This is also a bonus for those who prefer wireless charging for their iPhone, because you then won't have to be worried about the wallet getting in the way. The magnet can attach to a variety of iPhone model types, so you won't have to replace it during your next upgrade.

Ready to get in on this convenient and time-saving trend? We've searched the web high and low for not only the most stylish MagSafe iPhone wallets but also for MagSafe wallets with the coolest features. Find the best MagSafe wallet for your personal needs by browsing our intensive list of the best Apple iPhone MagSafe wallets below.

Otterbox Wallet for MagSafe Otterbox Otterbox Wallet for MagSafe You can grab this dependable Otterbox MagSafe wallet in four different shades. The black shown above, along with navy and grey, are good options for those who like a neutral accessory, but you can also get it in a bright lime green. $40 $32 Shop Now

Pelican Magnetic Wallet and Card Holder Amazon Pelican Magnetic Wallet and Card Holder Many MagSafe wallets give you instant access to your credit cards, but this case-style wallet that attaches directly to your phone or iPhone case provides more security. The water-resistant case has to first be opened before you grab your cash and credit card. $40 $27 Shop Now

Miroddi Magsafe Wallet Amazon Miroddi Magsafe Wallet Don't let the slim design of this wallet fool you: It can still hold up to three cards and cash. The size of this MagSafe wallet is compatible with the 12, 13 and 14 iPhones. $10 Shop Now

Morojular Magnetic Leather Phone Wallet Stand Amazon Morojular Magnetic Leather Phone Wallet Stand If you're more interested in the additional feature of the phone stand aspect of your MagSafe wallet, you'll want to check out this option from Morojular. Depending on how you place the wallet, you can watch your phone screen vertically or horizontally. $22 Shop Now

