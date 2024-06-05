Keep everything in one place with these stylish and functional wallets that attach to your iPhone.
Wallet, iPhone, keys: It's the necessities checklist many of us use before heading out the door. But what if we could make that list even smaller to get to our engagements even faster? That's where an iPhone MagSafe wallet comes in.
A variety of wallets will attach to your Apple iPhone, but MagSafe wallets are the gold standard.
Any MagSafe accessory, including a MagSafe wallet, MagSafe charger or MagSafe battery pack, uses magnets to secure itself to the back of your phone. Because it is a magnet rather than an adhesive, you can remove this MagSafe technology just as easily. This is also a bonus for those who prefer wireless charging for their iPhone, because you then won't have to be worried about the wallet getting in the way. The magnet can attach to a variety of iPhone model types, so you won't have to replace it during your next upgrade.
Ready to get in on this convenient and time-saving trend? We've searched the web high and low for not only the most stylish MagSafe iPhone wallets but also for MagSafe wallets with the coolest features. Find the best MagSafe wallet for your personal needs by browsing our intensive list of the best Apple iPhone MagSafe wallets below.
The Mandalorian Logo MagSafe Wallet
Attach this MagSafe wallet to your iPhone with the power of magnets. You'll always have your wallet nearby with this Star Wars tech.
Otterbox Wallet for MagSafe
You can grab this dependable Otterbox MagSafe wallet in four different shades. The black shown above, along with navy and grey, are good options for those who like a neutral accessory, but you can also get it in a bright lime green.
Pelican Magnetic Wallet and Card Holder
Many MagSafe wallets give you instant access to your credit cards, but this case-style wallet that attaches directly to your phone or iPhone case provides more security. The water-resistant case has to first be opened before you grab your cash and credit card.
ESR HaloLock Vegan Leather Phone Wallet Stand
Transforming the design of your traditional folding wallet, this MagSafe option also doubles as a stand for your phone. Now you can easily view shows and store cards in three different sleeves thanks to this wallet from ESR.
PopSockets Phone Wallet with Expanding Grip
Get a wallet that really pops with the help of PopSocket. In addition to the MagSafe wallet, they've attached their handy PopTops, which will ensure you can grip your phone with ease.
CASETiFY Wallet Card Holder Compatible with MagSafe
Sleek and simple, this wallet from CASETiFY comes in pink or black. Made from 50% recycled materials, this option is also good for the environment.
Sinjimoru Soft Elastic Band Grip Phone Wallet
Keep your cards secure in this stylish case that has a flap to help them stay in place. This MagSafe wallet comes in four color combinations.
Miroddi Magsafe Wallet
Don't let the slim design of this wallet fool you: It can still hold up to three cards and cash. The size of this MagSafe wallet is compatible with the 12, 13 and 14 iPhones.
Morojular Magnetic Leather Phone Wallet Stand
If you're more interested in the additional feature of the phone stand aspect of your MagSafe wallet, you'll want to check out this option from Morojular. Depending on how you place the wallet, you can watch your phone screen vertically or horizontally.
ExtreLife Magnetic Card Wallet Holder with AirTag Holder
This MagSafe wallet comes with a super convenient spot for your Apple AirTag. Next time you lose your phone or wallet, simply log in to a computer and find it using the attached Apple AirTag.
ZICISI for Apple iPhone Magnetic Wallet
Looking for more of a traditional wallet feel? This slim folding leather wallet looks like one you'd find in a handbag, except it has magnets to secure it to you phone.
