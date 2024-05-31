Shop
Sonos Father's Day Sale: Save Up to $520 on the Best Speakers, Soundbars and Home Theater Systems

Sonos Father's Day Sale
Sonos
By Andy Garden
Published: 1:58 PM PDT, May 31, 2024

Treat Dad to the ultimate sound experience with up to 25% off Sonos speakers, soundbars and more.

With Father’s Day just a couple weeks away on June 16, there’s still time to find a gift that's way better than a last-minute bottle of whiskey or wine. Why not treat Dad to something he will use all year? To help you on the hunt, Sonos launched a can't-miss Father's Day sale with unbeatable discounts on its audio equipment.

From portable Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers to immersive music sets and home theater setups, the Sonos sale is offering up to 25% off everything you could need to gift him the ultimate sound experience.

Shop the Sonos Sale

Just in time for the NBA Finals, French Open and the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Sonos Father's Day sale includes record-low prices on impressive soundbars to level up your dad's home theatre experience. The Sonos Arc is 20% off to let him watch all his favorite shows and sports with shockingly realistic spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos. Fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, the Arc offers crystal clear dialogue so he'll never miss a word during movies.

Whether you want to build a smart home setup or grab a speaker designed with best-in-class acoustics, these Sonos deals have you covered. Ahead, make his Father's Day and shop the best Sonos deals that will put a smile on his face.

Best Sonos Father's Day Deals

Sonos Era 300

Sonos Era 300
Sonos

Sonos Era 300

Sonos' premium smart speaker features phenomenally clear and spacious sound. With six optimally positioned drivers all around the front, sides, and top to support Dolby Atmos Music, the breakthrough acoustic design projects sound all around.

$449 $359

Shop Now

Sonos Move 2

Sonos Move 2
Sonos

Sonos Move 2

He can turn up the music with this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. Sonos' most powerful portable speaker delivers heart-pumping stereo sound wherever you want.

$449 $336

Shop Now

Sonos Arc

Sonos Arc
Sonos

Sonos Arc

Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D. 

$899 $719

Shop Now

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set
Sonos

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

With an Era 100 smart speaker and Move 2 portable speaker, Dad can experience a flexible multiroom listening experience all around the house.

$698 $535

Shop Now

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc
Sonos

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync. 

$1,348 $1,055

Shop Now

Sonos Sub (Gen 3)

Sonos Sub (Gen 3)
Sonos

Sonos Sub (Gen 3)

Experience every rumble, roar, and beat you've been missing with clean, pulse-pounding bass.

$799 $639

Shop Now

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc
Sonos

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc

If you want a cinematic experience at home, this home theater system provides the bass, surround sound, and immersive spatial audio. 

$2,196 $1,756

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

