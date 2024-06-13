With backyard barbecues, pool days and beach getaways on the horizon, nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth speaker — especially a waterproof one that you can take for a dip while keeping your playlist on point. High-quality speakers can be pricey, but there are plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers on sale at Amazon right now that can handle just about anything you throw at them.

Whether you need music for a party, late night studying, home workout session, or jamming while you clean the house, a great Bluetooth speaker makes any activity better. The best Bluetooth speakers are compact, versatile and obviously deliver good audio. We've found deals on wireless speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose, Sonos, Anker and more for up to 37% off.

Ahead, check out all the best Bluetooth speaker deals available on Amazon today. Each of these picks would make the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures this summer.

Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals on Amazon

JBL Charge 4 Amazon JBL Charge 4 Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. $150 $115 Shop Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag. $80 $50 Shop Now

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker Amazon OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker stays connected to your phone even when you're up to 100 feet away. So, you could check on your grill without literally skipping a beat. $40 $25 With Coupon Shop Now

