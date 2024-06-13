Amazon is slashing prices on the best Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Bose, Sonos, Anker and more.
With backyard barbecues, pool days and beach getaways on the horizon, nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth speaker — especially a waterproof one that you can take for a dip while keeping your playlist on point. High-quality speakers can be pricey, but there are plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers on sale at Amazon right now that can handle just about anything you throw at them.
Whether you need music for a party, late night studying, home workout session, or jamming while you clean the house, a great Bluetooth speaker makes any activity better. The best Bluetooth speakers are compact, versatile and obviously deliver good audio. We've found deals on wireless speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose, Sonos, Anker and more for up to 37% off.
Ahead, check out all the best Bluetooth speaker deals available on Amazon today. Each of these picks would make the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures this summer.
Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals on Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Reviewers are obsessed with the superior sound quality from the small but mighty speaker. Bring one along for your tailgate to pump some tunes before the big game.
JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Enjoy your music all summer with massive JBL Original Pro Sound. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.
JBL Charge 4
Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
JBL Clip 4
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazing sound doesn't have to break the bank, and the Anker Soundcore 2 accomplishes quality sound without the high price tag, and is also waterproof.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is the ultimate waterproof Bluetooth speaker for all your summer parties and BBQs. With PARTYUP mode, you can pair your Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 with over 150 speakers and create the ideal 3D sound experience.
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker
The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker stays connected to your phone even when you're up to 100 feet away. So, you could check on your grill without literally skipping a beat.
Sonos Era 100
Featuring next-gen acoustics, the Sonos Era 100 transforms any room with finely tuned stereo sound and rich bass.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals