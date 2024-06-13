Golf lovers, it's time to par-tee because the 124th U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 starts today.

From Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16, 2024, 156 players will descend on the green at The Village of Pinehurst in North Carolina. This is the fourth U.S. Open in 25 years to take place at Pinehurst Course No. 2 at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, which was designed by professional golfer Donald Ross in 1907.

For those with a cable package, the U.S. Open Golf Championship will be aired on NBC and USA networks depending on the time and round. However, the majority of the events will be aired on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the U.S. Open on Peacock

Wyndham Clark from Denver, Colorado will be back at the U.S. Open to defend his crown after his win at the tournament last year. Other top U.S. players include Scottie Scheffler, this year's PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and former Master's Champion Jordan Spieth, along with GOAT Tiger Woods. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg of Sweden are other players who will offer some fierce competition.

Whoever wins, we can't wait to see what will happen out on the course this week. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about watching the U.S. Open Golf Championship live on streaming.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable

The easiest way to catch the U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable is by streaming the coverage from NBC via Peacock. The streaming service offers all the coverage on NBC as well as additional coverage of rounds not airing anywhere else. Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus.

If Peacock is your only source for viewing the U.S. Open Golf Championship, you will miss the coverage happening on the USA Network. To watch live coverage of the events on both NBC and USA, you'll need a live streaming service that offers both of these channels like Sling TV.

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV allows you to watch live TV from a variety of channels. Sling TV's Blue tier will get you access to NBC and many other cable networks, like USA, at just $22.50 for your first month. $45 $23 For your first month Watch on Sling TV

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship for free

Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV are both offering free trials to eligible customers right now, and by using this promotional window, you could watch all of the U.S. Open for free.

Fubo is a sports-centric live TV streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like this weekend's golf tournament. To watch the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo.

FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV FuboTV's Pro Plan gives users access to 182 channels, including NBC and USA. New customers are eligible for a free seven-day trial to test out the service before purchasing a plan. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

You can also stream the U.S. Open for free with Hulu + Live TV. Subscriptions start at $76.99 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The bundle also includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog.

When is the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship?

Round 1 of the 124th U.S. Open begins on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in the early morning hours with coverage beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT. Tee time for this day begins at 6:45 a.m. EDT. The golf tournament continues through the weekend and wraps up on Father's Day, which is Sunday, June 16 around 7:00 p.m. EDT.

What channel is the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship airing on?

Those with cable can catch the U.S. Open on USA and NBC with additional rounds streaming on NBC's online platform, Peacock. Keep scrolling to find the broadcast schedule and where the U.S. Open coverage airs through the week.

The 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship TV schedule:

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Tee Times begin for Round 1 at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

Round 1 @ 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Round 1 @ 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT on Peacock

Friday, June 14, 2024

Tee TImes begin for Round 2 at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

Round 2 @ 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT on Peacock

Round 2 @ 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock

Round 2 @ 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT on Peacock

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Tee Times for Round 3 have not yet been announced.

Round 3 @ 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Round 3 @ 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Tee Times for Round 4 have not yet been announced.

Round 4 (Final Round) @ 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT on USA

Round 4 (Final Round) @ 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock

CBS Sports is providing in-depth coverage of tee times for each round.

Other Golfing Tournament Dates for 2024

Here are the other golfing tournament event dates on the horizon for men's and women's professional golfing.

Men's Golf Schedule

Travelers Championship: June 20 to June 23

U.S. Senior Open: June 27 to June 30

Rocket Mortgage Classic: June 27 to June 30

The Open Championship: July 18 to July 21

Women's Golf Schedule

Meijer LPGA Classic: June 13 to June 15

KPMG PGA Women's Championship: June 20 to June 23

Dow Championship: June 27 to June 29

Amundi Evian Championship: July 11 to July 14

AIG Women's Open: August 22 to August 25

