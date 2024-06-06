The quest for Lord Stanley's Cup is down to just two teams.

There was a fierce battle during the Stanley Cup playoffs to find the best hockey teams of the season. The Florida Panthers secured a victory against the New York Rangers during the NFL Eastern Conference finals. In the Western Conference Finals, the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars went head-to-head with Edmonton defeating the Texas team to secure the win.

The Stanley Cup Final is the only thing standing in the way of either the Edmonton Oilers or Florida Panthers taking home the coveted Stanley Cup championship trophy. It should be an interesting match-up for the Stanley Cup Final, as Florida's player Matthew Takchuk was the former star of the Calgary Flames, the rival to the Alberta-based Edmonton Oilers, captained by Connor McDavid — a position once held by Wayne Gretzky.

The stakes are high as the Florida Panthers have never won a championship while the Edmonton Oilers haven't taken home the Stanley Cup since 1990. Hockey fans looking to stream the Stanley Cup Final championship games have a few different service options to catch every match.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, including the full schedules along with the best live stream options.

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals Without Cable

The best-of-seven series hockey games will be broadcast exclusively on ABC and ESPN Deportes (for Spanish coverage) in the United States. It will also stream live on ESPN+. If you don't have cable, you can still watch all the Stanley Cup Final action with the best streaming options we've detailed below.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC to $22.50 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and ESPN Deportes, along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Fubo’s Pro Plan offers 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes to watch every Stanley Cup Final game. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Along with airing on ABC, the Stanley Cup Finals will be telecast simultaneously on ESPN+. The coolest feature of ESPN+ coverage is that the streaming service has an alternative telecast of the Stanley Cup Final dedicated to the Deaf community with real-time coverage from commentators who use American Sign Language (ASL). The ASL version will be available for every Stanley Cup Final game on ESPN+.

At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget while also accessible for those who are Deaf or hard of hearing. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

What channel is the Stanley Cup Final on?

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals will air exclusively on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (for those who speak Spanish).

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final championship games?

The National Hockey League announced that Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8. Every game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the U.S.

2024 Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals schedule.

Stanley Cup Final Game Schedule

Florida Panthers (1A) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2P)

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers, Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers, Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

*Game 5: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

*Game 6: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

*Game 7: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

* = If necessary

