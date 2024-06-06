The 2024 French Open continues today with the best tennis players from the WTA tour now in the semifinal stage at Roland-Garros. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has been dominant on clay, is set to take on American star No. 3 Coco Gauff for a spot in the final against either Jasmine Paolini or Mirra Andreeva. Poland's Swiatek is eyeing her third consecutive French Open title as she aims to extend her exceptional 19-match winning streak.

Stream the Match on Fubo

Swiatek has only gotten better as the French Open has progressed, dropping just four games in her last five sets entering this semifinal match against Gauff. These two powerhouses have met twice at Grand Slams before — both at the French Open where Iga swept Coco in straight sets during each match. Can Gauff deny Swiatek's fourth French Open crown today?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open, including the match time and all the best streaming options for the women's semifinal.

How to Watch Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff Live Without Cable

The Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff French Open match will air on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch today's match is with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of the French Open for free.

What time is the Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff French Open semifinal?

The 2024 French Open seminfinal match between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff is set to start no earlier than 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Thursday, June 6.

What channel is the Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff match on?

Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff is airing live from Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tennis Channel. If the match lasts pasts 11 a.m. ET, you can catch the rest of it on NBC or stream the French Open semifinal match on Peacock.

Below, find the US broadcast schedule for the French Open.

Women's Semifinals

6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

How to Watch Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff for Free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

2024 French Open TV Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Thursday, June 6: Women's Semifinals

6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Friday, June 7: Men’s Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

RELATED CONTENT: