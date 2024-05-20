Shop
How to Watch the French Open in the US: The Tennis Tournament Schedule, Live Stream and More

How to Watch French Open
Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:03 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Catch all of the French Open's tennis matches with our comprehensive guide.

The 2024 French Open, or Roland-Garros tennis tournament, swings to a start today, Monday, May 20.

The men's tournament will include matches between top-seeded players including Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Italy's Jannik Sinner, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Germany's Alexander Zverev with the top-seeded US player, Taylor Fritz coming at No. 12. For the women's tournament, Iga Swiatek from Poland, Aryna Sabalenka, the United States players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, along with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina are seeded in the top five.

Watch the French Open on Peacock

Considering many view the French Open at Roland-Garros as one of the toughest and most physically demanding tennis tournaments of the season, these are definitely must-watch matches. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 French Open tennis tournament, including the schedule and the best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Without Cable

The 2024 French Open is being broadcast on USA, NBC (with live coverage on Peacock) and the Tennis Channel for those watching from the United States. If you don't have cable, you can watch the tennis tournament with a live TV streaming subscription to Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Watch the French Open on Peacock

Peacock, the streaming service of NBC, is airing multiple rounds of the tournament along with matches during the men's and women's semis, men's and women's double finals and the men's finals. Plans start at $6 per month, but if you sign up for a yearly plan, you'll get 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch the French Open on Peacock

Watch the French Open on Peacock
Peacock

Watch the French Open on Peacock

Peacock will air multiple matches live from its streaming platform. This also includes the tennis matches that will be broadcast on NBC.

Plans starting at $6/month

Sign Up Now

Watch the French Open on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream one week of the French Open for free.

Watch the French Open on FuboTV

Watch the French Open on FuboTV
FuboTV

Watch the French Open on FuboTV

Fubo carries NBC, USA, the Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the French Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.

$79.99/Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Watch the French Open on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the French Open is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the tennis tournament, you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which includes Tennis Channel, MLB Network and more. The Sports Extra costs $11 per month, and right now Sling TV is offering half off your first month of service on any tier.

Watch the French Open on Sling TV

Watch the French Open on Sling TV
Sling TV

Watch the French Open on Sling TV

The Sling Blue + Sports Extra package gets you access to Tennis Channel along with FS1, ABC, FOX, NBC, NFL Network and more. Get half off your first month for a limited time.

$56 $36

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

Watch the French Open on Hulu + Live TV

You can also watch the 2024 French Open tennis tournament on Hulu + Live TV. You'll get access to NBC and USA automatically, but to watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV you will need the Sports add-on, which costs an additional $9.99 per month on top of the base monthly subscription price of $76.99. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Right now, you can get a three-day free trial to the ad-supported tier of Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch the French Open on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the French Open on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

Watch the French Open on Hulu + Live TV

Access the Tennis Channel on Hulu + Live TV with the Sports Add-on for $9.99 per month. Other channels in the add-on include NFL RedZone and FanDuel TV.

$86.99/Month

3-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

What channel is the 2024 French Open on?

The 2024 French Open is airing live on Tennis Channel, USA and NBC depending on the matches for those in the United States. Those in France can watch the sporting event on France Télévisions.

How to watch the 2024 French Open for free:

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free. 

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

The French Open via NordVPN

The French Open via NordVPN
Getty Images

The French Open via NordVPN

With NordVPN's Standard Plan, take over 60% off the annual pricing and score your first two years for only $89 while safely streaming the French Open for free.

$224/Two Years $83/Two Years

Sign Up Now

The French Open via ExpressVPN

The French Open via ExpressVPN
Getty Images

The French Open via ExpressVPN

Watch the upcoming 2024 French Open with the help of ExpressVPN. Right now if you sign up for a year of their service, you'll get three additional months for free.

Plans starting at $10/month

Sign Up Now

2024 French Open Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started today on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying

Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round

Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Friday, May 31:  Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st Round

Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round
Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round 
Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round
Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals 
Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final
Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals
Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals
Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final
Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final
Ladies' Single - Final
Gentlemen's Doubles - Final
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals

Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final
Gentlemen's Single - Final

