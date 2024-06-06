Shop
Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Livestream: How to Watch the 2024 French Open Semifinal Online

Casper Ruud
Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 5:31 PM PDT, June 6, 2024

Ruud and Zverev meet in the semifinals of Roland Garros. Here's how to watch the French Open match.

The 2024 French Open at Roland-Garros has two humongous men’s semifinal matches in store on Friday. After the Alcaraz vs. Sinner match, Norway's Casper Ruud and Germany's Alexander Zverev will clash on the clay court. Both of these powerhouses will have the opportunity at a career-defining win.

Watch the Match on Peacock

While Zverev crushed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals in straight sets, Ruud was able to rest up because of Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament due to a knee injury. Last year, Casper Ruud defeated Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinals in straight sets to advance to his second straight title match at Roland-Garros. He's now just one win away from making it to three consecutive finals in the quest for his first Grand Slam title.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev match, including the start time and best streaming options for the 2024 French Open semifinals.

How to Watch Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev at the French Open Without Cable

The Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev match will air on Tennis Channel and NBC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the French Open men's semifinal at Roland-Garros with a subscription to Peacock or FuboTV.

Watch Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev on Peacock

NBC and Peacock begin men’s semifinal coverage on Friday at 11 a.m. ET. A Peacock subscription costs $5.99 per month and you can cancel anytime.

Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new and returning subscribers an entire year of Peacock Premium for only $19.99. That's $40 off the usual price of an annual plan. Just use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get Peacock at the lowest price we've ever seen to watch the rest of the French Open, Paris Olympics and more.

Watch Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev for free on FuboTV

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of the French Open for free.

What time is the Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev French Open match?

The 2024 French Open semifinal match between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev is set to start no earlier than 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) on Friday, June 6.

What channel is the Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev match on?

The Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev semifinal match is airing live on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free. 

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

2024 French Open TV Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Friday, June 7: Men’s Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

