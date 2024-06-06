The 2024 French Open semifinals are in full swing and it's almost time for the next edition of the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner this Friday in one of the most significant moments of both of their careers so far. This will be their first meeting at Roland-Garros and their first in a Grand Slam semifinal.

These two powerhouses are the highest remaining seeds and the favorites to win their first French Open title. The last time Alcaraz and Sinner played against each other in a Grand Slam, it was their legendary US Open quarterfinal clash of 2022. Sinner is now set to become the World No. 1 following the conclusion of this tournament.

Alcaraz vs. Sinner is scheduled to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 French Open semifinal match, including all the best streaming options.

How to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open Without Cable

The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner French Open semifinal match will air on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch the tennis tournament at Roland-Garros with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of the French Open for free.

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner French Open match?

The 2024 French Open semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is set to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on Friday, June 6.

What channel is the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner match on?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner semifinal match is airing live on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

2024 French Open TV Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Friday, June 7: Men’s Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET — Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

