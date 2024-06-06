The PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village in Ohio today for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. It's the seventh of eight signature events this season and many of the world's best golfers will get one last chance to fine-tune their games before the U.S. Open next week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is back in action, joined in the filed by Rory McIlroy and PGA champion Xander Schauffele.

Viktor Hovland looks to defend his title from last year, but he will have to defeat a star-studded field. Hovland along with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Young are all searching for their first wins of the season at one of Jack Nicklaus' crown jewels.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Memorial Tournament, including the Round 1 tee times and best livestream options.

When is the 2024 Memorial Tournament?

Round 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament begins on Thursday, June 6. The final round will take place on Sunday, June 9.

How to Watch the 2024 Memorial Tournament Without Cable

The Memorial Tournament will air live on the Golf Channel starting at 2 p.m. ET. If you don't have cable, the best ways to stream all the golf action this week is with a subscription to Peacock, FuboTV or ESPN+.

Peacock will offer a simulcast of Golf Channel’s coverage of the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus.

Right now, there is a Peacock deal offering new and returning subscribers an entire year of Peacock Premium for only $19.99. That's $40 off the usual price of an annual plan. Just use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get Peacock at the lowest price we've ever seen.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Golf Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the entire Memorial Tournament for free.

You can watch all four rounds of the Memorial Tournament on ESPN+ with exclusive early action and featured group coverage all day. An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. ESPN+ also offers a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

2024 Memorial Tournament TV Schedule

Below, find the full TV schedule for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. All times Eastern.

Thursday, June 6

Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Golf Channel, Peacock: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Golf Channel, Peacock: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CBS, Paramount Plus: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2024 Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Round 1

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Davis Thompson

7:50 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati

8:00 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

8:10 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

8:20 a.m. – Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

8:30 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo

8:40 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam

8:55 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:05 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Eric Cole

9:15 a.m. – Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:25 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

9:35 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Cam Davis

9:45 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

9:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

10:05 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

10:20 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

10:30 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

10:40 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris

10:50 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

11:00 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez

11:10 a.m. – Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:20 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

11:35 a.m. – Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

11:45 a.m. – Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers

11:55 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

12:05 p.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood

12:15 p.m. – Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

12:25 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore

12:35 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

12:45 p.m. – Corey Conners, Seamus Power

1:00 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

1:10 p.m. – Jason Day, Justin Rose

1:20 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

1:30 p.m. – Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

1:50 p.m. – Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

2:00 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun

All times Eastern.

