The countdown to the 2024 Olympics in Paris is on, and we are almost a month away from the world's biggest sporting event. Because Peacock is NBC's streaming service, it will be the best way to watch the games this summer. For those who can't wait to cheer on Team USA, new and returning subscribers can get a whole year of Peacock Premium for only $19.99 right now.

This limited-time Peacock deal saves you $40 compared to an annual plan's usual price. Just use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get Peacock at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get Peacock for $20

Peacock Premium usually costs $5.99 monthly or $59.99 annually. It is Peacock's ad-supported plan which grants access to a massive library of iconic shows and blockbuster movies, plus original series, and live sports like the Olympic Trials and U.S. Open Golf Championship. You can also watch NBC hit series the day after they air on traditional TV.

Now through Sunday, June 30, Peacock Premium is 67% off. Even at full price, Peacock is one of the most affordable streaming services you can choose from, so this deal makes it an especially great value. Plus, the discount comes just in time to future-proof your streaming bill before Peacock's upcoming price hike in July when annual plans will increase by $20.

How to get the Peacock deal

To sign up for the new Peacock deal, just head to streamer's website and select the annual option. After creating an account using your email and personal details, just check out and in case the deal does not get auto-applied, you can enter the code STREAMTHEDEAL.

After 12 months, your service will automatically renew at full price, which will at that time be $79.99 per year. You can cancel any time before your year is up to avoid the price hike.

Peacock Annual Plan Peacock Peacock Annual Plan Get a full year of Peacock Premium for just $19.99 to watch a huge library of TV shows, movies, and live sports. $60 $20 With code STREAMTHEDEAL Sign Up Now

What can you stream on Peacock?

From Emmy-nominated series like Yellowstone, Poker Face and Mrs. Davis to all your favorite Bravo shows and the new season of Love Island USA, as well as WWE and Sunday Night Football when the NFL returns this fall, you can certainly broaden your streaming horizons with Peacock.

The 2024 U.S. Open is about to tee off on June 13 and the PGA Tour lasts through mid-September. Later this summer, the Paris Olympics will kick off on Friday, July 26 and Peacock is set to be the streaming destination for watching all the sports without cable. There's also more tennis Grand Slams and Premier League soccer.

You can stream Peacock on your smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet and any other device that supports the Peacock app. Subscriptions let you create up to six user profiles, so members of your family can enjoy their own shows.

RELATED CONTENT: