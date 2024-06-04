Can we pull you for a chat?

One of our favorite reality dating shows, Love Island USA is returning with a brand new host. Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix will host the upcoming sixth season of the hit reality show, picking up the helm from Modern Family's Sarah Hyland (and before that, social media personality Arielle Vandenberg). Sexy singles are heading to the vibrant villa ready to find love and you can watch it all go down when the series premieres exclusively on Peacock on June 11.

Peacock is the spot to catch all the summer installments of Love Island USA and it looks like it's going be a banger of a season. The summer 2024 Love Island contestants are preparing to enter the villa in beautiful Fiji. If Madix's season is anything like the others, prepare for love triangles, betrayals, heartbreak and all the drama you could imagine.

When does Love Island USA (Season 6) premiere?

The first episode of season 6 of the USA's Love Island will premiere on Tuesday, June 11. New episodes will drop daily at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch Love Island USA (Season 6) online:

Season 6 of Love Island, hosted by Ariana Madix, will stream exclusively on Peacock. Peacock subscribers will also get access to season 4 and season 5 of Love Island USA, along with all the stellar Bravo reality television offerings like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, the Real Housewives franchises and more. For a limited time, you can save 67% on a year of Peacock and score the service for just $20 for the entire year compared to the normal $60 per year.

How to watch even more Love Island online:

Love Island USA shifted around streaming platforms before finding its home on Peacock. The first three seasons of Love Island USA are available to stream on Paramount+.

The most recent 11th season of the original Love Island, set in the UK, will start streaming on Hulu on June 8 after its run on ITV overseas. All 10 past seasons of Love Island UK are also available to stream on Hulu.

ET and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Watch the Love Island USA official trailer:

