The road to the Paris Olympics continues today with the best artistic gymnasts in the country competing in the prestigious 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Get ready for four days of jaw-dropping performances in Fort Worth, Texas as this event is a pivotal point for those looking to keep their Olympic dreams alive.

Watch the Event on Peacock

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships are the last big meet before the Olympic Trials where the five-man and five-woman teams for the Paris Games will be announced. At the conclusion of this week's competition, the men’s and women’s national teams will be named.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and eight time U.S. national all-around champion Simone Biles will be eyeing a historic ninth all-around title in Fort Worth. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

When are the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2, 2024.

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Without Cable

All four days of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships will stream on Peacock. Both nights of senior women’s competition will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions start at just $5.99 a month. In addition to the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Peacock gives you access to more live sporting events, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies and more. If you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can stream the entire 2024 Summer Olympics.

Who is competing at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

The women’s field is headlined by the past three women to win gymnastics' Olympic all-around gold – Gabby Douglas (2012), Simone Biles (2016) and Suni Lee (2020).

Biles is fresh off winning the Core Hydration Classic, where she made her 2024 season debut. Joining Biles, Douglas and Lee are Jade Carey, the Tokyo 2020 floor champion,Tokyo 2020 team silver medallist Jordan Chiles, and two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones. Other women to watch include two-time world team gold medallists Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely, along with 2023 Pan Am winners Kayla DiCello and Kaliya Lincoln.

On the men’s side, the U.S. Gymnastics Championships will include world all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard, 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong and 2021 and 2022 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone.

2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Streaming Schedule

Below, find the full competition's streaming schedule to see who will take the titles at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and head to Olympic Trials.

Thursday, May 30

Junior Men Day 1: 2:30-5:00 p.m. ET (USA Gymnastics YouTube)

Senior Men Day 1: 8:00-10:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Friday, May 31

Junior Women & Senior Women Session 1, Day 1: 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET (USA Gymnastics YouTube)

Senior Women Session 2, Day 1: 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Saturday, June 1

Junior Men Day 2: 2:30-5:00 p.m. ET (USA Gymnastics YouTube)

Senior Men Day 2: 9:00-10:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, June 2

Junior Women & Senior Women Session 1, Day 2: 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET (USA Gymnastics YouTube)

Senior Women Session 2, Day 2: 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET (Peacock)

RELATED CONTENT: