Two potentials for the WNBA Rookie of the Year, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, are finally going head-to-head for the first time this season. Today's game also marks the first match in WNBA Commissioner's Cup games. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

While the rising stars of the league have played against each other in their college ball days, today will be their first official meeting in their WNBA careers. While ESPN's matchup predictor indicates a slight advantage for the Fever to win, as we know with women's basketball — anything can happen — especially when Clark and Reese have so much to prove in their first year on professional teams.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the much anticipated Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game today, including the best livestream options, start time and where to stream the Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark game for free.

How to Watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Game Without Cable

The Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game will be broadcast live on ESPN. If you don't have access to ESPN with your cable package, there's no need to call a Hail Mary, because you have plenty of options to stream the game live.

Below, we've rounded up the best live-streaming services to watch the Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark matchup at home.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN networks down to just $20. For more WNBA game coverage, the Blue plan with your local ABC will be just $22.50 with the deal, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package is down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top WNBA games.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 WNBA regular season, including the upcoming Sky vs. Fever game. FuboTV has ESPN, along with ABC, CBS, CBS Sports, ESPN2 and Ion. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV FuboTV Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV Fubo offers WNBA coverage on a variety of channels, including ESPN. You'll also have access to NBA TV with the sports add-on featuring a robust slate of live WNBA games throughout the regular season. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

Stream the game between Clark and Reese, as well as other top WNBA games, live with Hulu + Live TV. Along with being able to stream this game on the ESPN channel, you'll also get access to ABC, CBS and CBS Sports for additional WNBA game coverage. The live TV package also includes ESPN+, where select WNBA games will stream this year. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a 3-day free trial.

What time does the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game start?

The Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game tips off today, Saturday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

How to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game for free

There are two possible ways to watch the WNBA game between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for free. Both FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV have free trials. New and eligible customers can sign up for a free 7-day trial with FuboTV or a free 3-day trial with Hulu + Live TV. Sign up today to view the big game and cancel it once the final buzzer rings to watch the Chicago vs. Indiana game for free.

Key dates for the 2024 WNBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember leading up to the WNBA Finals in October.

May 14: Regular Season Begins

June 1 - June 13: WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tournament

June 25: WNBA's Commissioner's Cup Championship

July 18 - 21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 20: WNBA All-Star Game

July 21 - August 14: Olympic Break

August 20: Trade Deadline

September 19: Regular Season Ends

September 22: Playoffs Begin

October 20: Last Possible Final Date

If you want to see a full schedule of the games and where they will air, check out the WNBA's schedule.

