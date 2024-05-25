Shop
Streaming

How to Watch 'Gaga's Chromatica Ball' Concert Special Starring Lady Gaga Online — Streaming Tonight

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball
Max
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 5:00 AM PDT, May 25, 2024

You'll wanna 'just dance' when you watch this concert special from Lady Gaga.

Are you ready to just dance? Thirteen-time GRAMMY-winner Lady Gaga has a concert special coming to streaming. 

During Lady Gaga's 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour, the multi-hyphenate star enchanted a sold-out crowd of over 50,000 people in Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium. The legendary artist sang her career-defining hit songs, including "Bad Romance," "Poker Face," "Shallow," and "Just Dance." The concert consisted of incredible piano numbers, unparalleled choreography, impressive pyrotechnics and runway-worthy costume changes.

If you missed this phenomenal performance, you're in luck, because it's debuting on streaming tonight.

Watch 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' on Max

Watch 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' on Max
HBO

Watch 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' on Max

Get ready, little monsters: Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball begins streaming on Max on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Plans starting at $10/month

Watch on Max

Nina Rosenstein, the HBO Programming Late Night & Specials EVP recently shared in a statement, “Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She’s a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and GAGA CHROMATICA BALL puts her endless list of talents on full display. We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special."

Lady Gaga's little monsters will not want to miss this concert event, which Gaga created, directed and produced. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know to watch the concert special at home. 

When does Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere?

The Gaga Chromatica Ball airs on HBO on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. E.T./P.T. It will also be available to stream on Max.

How to watch Gaga Chromatica Ball:

Gaga Chromatica Ball will air on HBO and stream exclusively on Max. 

Watch on Max

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, here are some key details: The streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective90 Day FianceSuccessionThe Last of UsGame of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on. Memberships to watch this massive library of content start at $9.99 per month, and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan.

Sign Up Now

Watch the Gaga Chromatica Ball official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer Released: What to Know About 'Joker 2'

News

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer Released: What to Know About 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors -- See Her Giant New Diamond Ring

News

Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors -- See Her Giant New Diamond Ring

'All You Need Is Love': The New Book About The Beatles Is On Sale Now

Entertainment

'All You Need Is Love': The New Book About The Beatles Is On Sale Now

How to Watch The Beatles' 1970 Film 'Let It Be' — Now Streaming

Streaming

How to Watch The Beatles' 1970 Film 'Let It Be' — Now Streaming

Travis Kelce Talks Attending Eras Show With Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper

News

Travis Kelce Talks Attending Eras Show With Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper

Justice Department Sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Music

Justice Department Sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster

How to Watch 'The Kardashians' Online — Season 5 Is Streaming Now

Streaming

How to Watch 'The Kardashians' Online — Season 5 Is Streaming Now

Tags: