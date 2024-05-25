Are you ready to just dance? Thirteen-time GRAMMY-winner Lady Gaga has a concert special coming to streaming.

During Lady Gaga's 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour, the multi-hyphenate star enchanted a sold-out crowd of over 50,000 people in Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium. The legendary artist sang her career-defining hit songs, including "Bad Romance," "Poker Face," "Shallow," and "Just Dance." The concert consisted of incredible piano numbers, unparalleled choreography, impressive pyrotechnics and runway-worthy costume changes.

If you missed this phenomenal performance, you're in luck, because it's debuting on streaming tonight.

Nina Rosenstein, the HBO Programming Late Night & Specials EVP recently shared in a statement, “Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She’s a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and GAGA CHROMATICA BALL puts her endless list of talents on full display. We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special."

Lady Gaga's little monsters will not want to miss this concert event, which Gaga created, directed and produced. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know to watch the concert special at home.

When does Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere?

The Gaga Chromatica Ball airs on HBO on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. E.T./P.T. It will also be available to stream on Max.

How to watch Gaga Chromatica Ball :

Gaga Chromatica Ball will air on HBO and stream exclusively on Max.

Watch on Max

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, here are some key details: The streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on. Memberships to watch this massive library of content start at $9.99 per month, and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan.

Sign Up Now

Watch the Gaga Chromatica Ball official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: