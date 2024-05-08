It's time to twist and shout Beatles fans, because a long lost film about the groundbreaking Liverpool band is finally streaming.

First released in 1970, Let It Be documented The Beatles trying to go back to their roots for a new album — which only further widened the rift between the members of the visionary group. Michael Lindsay-Hogg's movie has not been officially available since its theatrical release in 1970, but now Disney+ has fully restored Let It Be for you to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

As of today, May 8, 2024, Let It Be is available to stream online. The documentary has been out of circulation for decades, but following Peter Jackson's efforts on The Beatles: Get Back, and with the full support of Lindsay-Hogg, Apple Corps enlisted Jackson's Park Road Post Productions team to fully restore Let It Be.

The documentary gives audiences an inside look into the band's musical processes as they recorded their final album and performed for what would be their final time as a group. This documentary also landed the Beatles their only Oscar, which they won for Best Music, Original Song Score — a category that no longer exists at the Academy Awards.

Any Beatlemaniacs or those who enjoy learning about pivotal moments in music history will want to check out this movie. Below, learn everything you need to know about to stream Let It Be, the seminal Beatles documentary's re-release.

How to watch Let It Be online

Let It Be is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+ as of Wednesday, May 8. Along with The Beatles' documentary, subscribers also get access to Disney classics, Pixar films, National Geographic content, Star Wars and Marvel libraries, plus so much more

Watch on Disney+

Plans for Disney+ start at $8 per month, but for just $2 more subscribers can add on a Hulu subscription for even more to stream.

Sign Up Now

Watch the official Let It Be remastered trailer

Other ways to learn about The Beatles

In 1983, The Love You Make, an in-depth biography about The Beatles, became an international bestseller. It gave readers one of the most personal looks into the band from Liverpool — that is, until now. In April, All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words hit shelves and shares stories and insight from the vast amount of unpublished interviews conducted for the 1983 book.

Right now, the biography is on sale for $22 on Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT: