We absolutely adored The Beatles: Get Back when it premiered on Disney+ in November, but it's back and bigger than ever. Literally. The three-part docuseries, directed by Lord of the Rings’ Peter Jackson, has a new chapter. The Beatles: Get Back -- Rooftop Concert, will be released in theaters worldwide, so you can see the never-before-seen footage and previously unheard audio of the iconic band on the big screen.

The 60-minute truncated documentary, which focuses on the band's final performance, hit IMAX theaters this past Sunday, Jan. 30 before releasing to movie theaters worldwide from Feb. 11-13, and tickets are already on sale at IMAX and Fandango.

Jackson is the first person in 50 years to be allowed access to 60 hours of footage and over 100 hours of unheard audio that’s been stored away at Apple Corps for all this time, and makes up the six-hour series and additional hour-long concert. About experiencing the concert in IMAX, director Peter Jackson said in a statement “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.” And he's not wrong. The concert, which was a performance debuting songs which would then become The Beatles' album "Let It Be," and you won't want to miss it on IMAX screens and audio.

The screening will also be preceded by an exclusive Q&A with Jackson, so you can get an extra fix of Beatlemania and get an intimate look at the bands' creative process, and the state of their personal relationships toward the end of their partnership.

The They Shall Not Grow Old director considers himself to be a massive fan of the band. "When I was about 12 or 13, I saved up pocket money and the first album I ever bought in my life was a Beatles album," Jackson told ET. "From then on I bought every single Beatles album I could find, and [I've] loved them ever since."

“I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together," Paul McCartney said in a statement. "The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had."

If you missed out on the original run of the series, don't worry -- it's still available on Disney+ and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on February 8.

Get ready to come together and enjoy The Beatles: Get Back -- Rooftop Concert. Here’s how to watch:

When does the Beatles documentary come out?The Beatles: Get Back -- Rooftop Concert premiered in IMAX theaters on Sunday, Jan. 30 and then in movie theaters worldwide from Feb. 11-13.

Where to watch The Beatles: Get Back: While the new film will only be available in IMAX and theaters, three-part series will remain available to stream on Disney+. The documentary will be available to subscribers at no extra cost.

