Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the music icon's first album, the highly-anticipated authorized documentary on Janet Jackson is finally premiering tonight, on Lifetime and A&E. Jackson is giving fans an intimate, honest look into her life and untold story.

The doc, simply titled Janet Jackson, after her 1982 debut album, has been in the making for five years. The two-part, four-hour event will feature unseen home videos, archival footage and unfiltered moments with Ms. Jackson herself. Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson and Ciara will make special appearances in the documentary. Janet’s brother Randy, older sister Rebbie and their mother Katherine Jackson will also all sit down for interviews.

Part one of Janet Jackson is premiering tonight, Friday, Jan. 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime and A&E, followed by part two, which is broadcasting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 29, at 8:00 p.m ET.

Jackson is one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, but her longstanding career has been met with personal tragedies and public scrutiny. This authorized documentary will tell Jackson's story in her own words, addressing controversies that surrounded her famous family and the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

If you want another doc to watch on the musician, we recommend you stream the New York Times Presents' documentary, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, which is a deep dive on the repercussions Jackson faced following the infamous Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake and how it shook the country and pop culture.

Watch the trailer for Janet Jackson below.

