To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie franchise, all 25 movies films are now available to watch on Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video. In addition to every James Bond film, Amazon also premiered a new documentary about the theme songs called The Sound of 007. As part of the anniversary celebration, all 25 Bond films are free to Prime members for a limited time.

Watch Every James Bond Film

After closing a $8.45 billion deal last year to buy MGM—the longtime home of the James Bond franchise—Amazon was always going to be the home for the James Bond back catalog. Every film from Sean Connery’s Dr. No and Goldfinger to Daniel Craig's Skyfall and No Time to Die is now on Prime Video, but that doesn't mean new 007 missions will skip theaters to land directly on streaming.

The new documentary about the music of the films, The Sound of 007, features music and film clips from the James Bond movies accompanied by interviews with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and more who have been involved with the music of Bond. Directed by Mat Whitecross, The Sound of 007 "reveals the history of the Bond music, from the genesis of 1962's Dr. No with its iconic theme, through to Billie Eilish's Academy Award-winning song for 2021's No Time to Die."

As if you didn't already have enough films to celebrate the series' 60th anniversary, Amazon also globally streamed The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall — a special concert that was put on by David Arnold in London, which featured Dame Shirley Bassey, Lulu and Garbage, and others belting out the iconic music of James Bond. Now we have even more to hold us over until the next James Bond is announced.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video membership is $8.99 per month and right now, Amazon is offering one week of Prime for only $1.99 ahead of this year's October Prime Day sale event.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11—Here’s Everything to Know

Watch Billie Eilish Surprise Fans in Hollywood With Surprise Set

Watch Daniel Craig Deliver the Iconic James Bond Line One Last Time

‘No Time to Die’ Cast Gears Up for Release of Daniel Craig’s Last ‘Bond’ Film

The Best Streaming Device Deals Right Now: Get 50% Off a Roku Premiere

What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month

The Best Shows to Stream on Apple TV+ Now

What to Watch on Hulu This Month