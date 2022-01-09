How to Watch Betty White's 100th Birthday Documentary

While Betty White's inimitable legacy will live on forever, a new documentary is set to honor the icon in a fresh, beautiful way. Betty White: A Celebration will celebrate what would have been the star's 100th birthday, with new interviews that were filmed prior to White's death on New Year's Eve.

The documentary film comes from the production duo of Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, and will take viewers through the life and critically-acclaimed acting career of White, all while featuring a behind-the-scenes look at some of her most iconic sitcom roles. The documentary will also include Betty White's final interview before her untimely passing.

Betty White: A Celebration will premiere in theaters across the country (for one day only) on Jan. 17, and is set to include interviews from some of White's most notable colleagues and Hollywood friends, including: Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carol Burnett and Clint Eastwood, among many others.

For those who'd prefer to avoid the theater and opt for a more home-based celebration of America's sweetheart, Disney has the perfect watch for you!

To honor White's legacy (and well-known love for animals) Disney is set to release the National Geographic documentary special Betty White Goes Wild! onto Disney+ beginning Friday, Jan. 14.

The 2013 TV movie features White as she travels to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos, learns more about the behavioral traits of big cats, and how to better protect their futures.

Betty White's commitment to safeguarding and advocating for animals has been well-documented over the years. Even in light of her passing, fans and activists alike have since started their own social media challenge called the "Betty White Challenge" -- an online event set for Jan. 17 which encourages people to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name.

