Betty White, longtime actress and the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died at the age of 99. Her death, on New Year’s Eve, comes just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, which was to be celebrated with the once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.
It didn’t take long for those in Hollywood to pay tribute to the star, whose career spanned more than 80 years, with heartfelt messages and remembrances. Many of her colleagues took to Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the comedy icon and honor her incomparable legacy.
“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight , on ice , with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Sandra Bullock said about her Proposal co-star in a statement issued to ET.
“I am so sad to hear the news of Betty White’s passing. It is such a shock. Working with her on The Proposal was such a joy. I loved making her laugh. I am so glad that we became friends,” Craig T. Nelson also shared in a statement.
“Where do I begin? I’ve known her [for a long time], but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show,” Kathy Griffin recalled in a lengthy Twitter thread as she remembered working alongside the star on the sitcom.
“I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” Debra Messing wrote. “She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”
“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” George Takei wrote, before referencing her many iconic TV roles. “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”
Read more below as many others honor the legendary actress:
