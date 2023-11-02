Today, The Beatles' highly-anticipated emotional farewell song Now and Then has been released worldwide. The first “new” song by the Beatles since 1995 reunites the iconic band on a track that pieces together performances by the late John Lennon and George Harrison with fresh recordings by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

To create this piece of music history, McCartney and Starr turned to breakthrough technology and machine learning to piece together a finished track from an old lo-fi John Lennon recording. A short, 12-minute documentary called Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song is streaming right now, while the official music video for the song is being released on Disney+ on November 3.

Written and directed by Oliver Murray, the documentary film tells the story behind the last Beatles song Now And Then, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson. The music video marks Jackson’s first foray into music video production.

Speaking about the music video, Peter Jackson said in a press statement, "We wanted the music video to bring a few tears to the eye, but generating emotion using only archive footage is a tricky thing. Fortunately, the simple power of this beautiful song did a lot of the work for us. I have genuine pride in what we made, and I’ll cherish that for years to come.”

How to listen to The Beatles' final song Now and Then

You can listen to the song now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. Turn up the volume and listen to Now and Then by The Beatles below.

How to watch the documentary Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song

The new documentary film Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, or $13.99 per month for ad-free playback. All subscribers get access to the full Disney Plus library of movies and shows, including exclusive series like Ahsoka and new movies like The Little Mermaid along with a huge back catalog filled with animated classics.

