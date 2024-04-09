The first trailer for Joker Folie à Deux is finally here, and it promises musical theatrics, show-stopping performances by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and deliriously fun chaos ahead for Joker and Harley Quinn.

During CinemaCon on Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, which is slated to hit theaters exactly five years to the day after its predecessor danced into cinemas.

In the nearly two-and-a-half-minute teaser, Phoenix plays a gaunt and disheveled Arthur Fleck -- the real name of Joker's character in the DC Comics -- as he serves his time in Arkham State Hospital for the murder of Robert De Niro's character in Joker. The failed stand-up comedian quickly has his interest piqued when he catches the eye of Gaga's character, purportedly a fellow patient at the hospital.

"We use music to make us whole, to balance the fractures within ourselves," a voiceover narrates, setting the tone for the movie-musical.

The video then shows the progression of Joker and Harley Quinn's love story, falling fast as they live and dance through a world of their own, heavily influenced by classics like Singing in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz.

It ultimately comes to a head when Joker is grilled about how his life has evolved since first being locked up, to which he points to Gaga's character as the impetus for his newfound happiness and love of life again.

"Tell us, Arthur, what's changed?" asks Steve Coogan's character, whose name has yet to be revealed by Warner Bros.

"Well, I'll tell you what's changed, I'm not alone anymore," Joker responds as the clip cuts to a montage of scenes with Harley.

The trailer comes one week after the first poster for the sequel showed Phoenix and Gaga's characters dancing in a spotlight while wearing their comic characters' infamous clown makeup. The poster was also adorned with the message, "the world is a stage," teasing that Harley and Joker will perform together for the world to see, an idea also reiterated throughout the trailer.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the first poster for 'Joker: Folie a Deux' - Warner Bros. Pictures

At one point in the new video, a TV set lights up with "Joker & Harley" on a backdrop and a series of fast clips show the characters engaged in a variety musical series much like The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

The poster and trailer are exciting signs that the movie is almost here after five years of waiting and nearly two years since Gaga was first announced to be joining the cast as Harley Quinn.

In anticipation of the new film, ET is answering some of the biggest questions surrounding the movie, including who's in it, what it's about, and when we can see it.

When does Joker Folie à Deux premiere?

The movie drops in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024 in the United States. Warner Bros. has yet to announce or share details about international release dates and if they differ from the U.S. release. The date marks exactly five years since the original movie came out.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in NYC - Gotham/GC Images

What is Joker: Folie à Deux about?

While the exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, it is believed to be a continuation of the Joker origin story told in the first film. That movie followed Batman's nemesis, Arthur Fleck, as he turned from comedian to villain.

Based on photos released by Phillips on his Instagram while filming, it seems as though the film will closely follow the DC Comics story about how the Joker and Harley Quinn came to fall in love.

In the comics, Joker is a patient at the Arkham Asylum after his arrest and put under the care of Dr. Harleen Quinzel. Joker slowly turns Quinzel against her better judgment until he eventually pushes her into a vat of chemicals, bleaching her skin and driving her mad. It appears that the film is taking an alternative route, however, and having Gaga play another patient at the Arkham State Hospital -- the film version of the Arkham Asylum -- based on the first trailer.

In 2023, the film was confirmed to be a musical and just last month, Variety reported that Joker: Folie à Deux includes at least 15 cover songs, making it similar to Moulin Rouge starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. The outlet also shared that original tracks may also be included.

Who stars in the film?

In the highly anticipated sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, while Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn -- Joker's psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. Also returning is Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond – a single mother who lives in the same building as Joker. Newcomers include Steve Coogan, The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener, who all star in undisclosed roles.

Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener have all joined the sequel in undisclosed roles - Mike Marsland/WireImage/JC Olivera/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Where was the movie filmed?

The movie was filmed in New York City and surrounding areas in the winter and spring of 2023. At the time, Gaga and Phoenix were caught filming on the stairs where Phoenix's character had his now-infamous dance scene from the 2019 original film. The on-screen couple was seen looking affectionate as Gaga busted out moves of her own on the steps.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on set of 'Joker Folie a Deux' in 2023 - Gotham/GC Images

Production was also in progress outside of a New York City courthouse in late March. In photos posted online, Gaga's iteration of the iconic character -- who has previously been played by Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco -- walked into the building and even gave the middle finger to one person in a crowd outside.

Days later, the movie was seen shooting at a building in Belleville, New Jersey, which will serve as Arkham Asylum for the purpose of the film.

Lady Gaga on set of the 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in March 2023 - KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

A general view of the Arkham Asylum in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' on March 28, 2023 in Belleville, New Jersey - Gotham/GC Images

