Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring in 'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix on His Transformation Into 'Joker' | Full Interv…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Black Adam’ Transformation and His Comic-Con …
Nick Jonas Reflects on 'Life-Changing' Fatherhood Journey Full o…
Beyoncé on Transforming Into Foxxy Cleopatra in 'Goldmember' (Fl…
Jo Koy on His ‘Next Chapter’ and Having Support From His Ex Chel…
Tatiana Maslany on Transforming Into ‘She-Hulk’ for MCU's First …
Kelly Ripa on How Jimmy Kimmel Roped Her (and Her Dad!) Into 'Ge…
Nick Cannon Teases His Kids Will Star on ‘Wild n’ Out’ (Exclusiv…
Walker Hayes on How His Life 'Completely Changed' After Hit 'Fan…
JAY-Z on How Becoming a Dad ‘Changed Practically Everything’ In …
Ethan Hawke on ‘The Last Movie Stars’ and His ‘Stranger Things’ …
Nick Cannon on Expecting More Kids and His 'Fairy Tale' Memories…
Michael Cera on Sharing ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’ With …
Kevin Bacon on Having Fun With TikTok and His New Horror Movie ‘…
‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki on Changing the Narrative With His Egyptia…
Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. Have Heated Exchange at Press Con…
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Lady Gaga is joining the DC Universe! The triple-threat star is set to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à deux, the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker, and announced the news via social media on Thursday.
The post shows a black-and-red video of Phoenix and Gaga's shadows joining together, along with the caption announcing the sequel's release date, Oct. 4, 2024.
ET has reached out to Warner Brothers for comment.
Details about Gaga’s role in the film have not been released, but it’s speculated that she will star as the Joker’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn -- his psychiatrist at the asylum who becomes his partner in crime.
Gaga's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime's notorious first lady would be the third current imagining of the role. Margot Robbie plays Harley on the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey side of the DC Comics Extended Universe, while Kaley Cuoco voices the legendary baddie in HBO Max's animated series, Harley Quinn.
The Joker sequel would follow Gaga's buzzworthy performance in 2021’s House of Gucci and her Oscar-nominated role in 2018’s remake of A Star Is Born.
In June, Warner Bros. announced the full title of Joker’s sequel along with the release date. The follow-up film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024 -- exactly five years after the original’s release date.
Joker is the origin story of was Batman’s arch nemesis, Arthur Fleck, and follows as he goes from comedian to villain. The film grossed an estimated $1 billion at the box office and earned Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor.
The script for Folie à deux was written by Todd Phillips, who is also set to direct the film and headed up the 2019 movie.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lady Gaga in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in 'Joker' Sequel
Todd Phillips Confirms 'Joker' Sequel Has Been Written, Reveals Title!
Would Kristen Stewart Play The Joker to Robert Pattinson's Batman?