Lady Gaga is joining the DC Universe! The triple-threat star is set to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à deux, the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker, and announced the news via social media on Thursday.

The post shows a black-and-red video of Phoenix and Gaga's shadows joining together, along with the caption announcing the sequel's release date, Oct. 4, 2024.

Details about Gaga’s role in the film have not been released, but it’s speculated that she will star as the Joker’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn -- his psychiatrist at the asylum who becomes his partner in crime.

Gaga's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime's notorious first lady would be the third current imagining of the role. Margot Robbie plays Harley on the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey side of the DC Comics Extended Universe, while Kaley Cuoco voices the legendary baddie in HBO Max's animated series, Harley Quinn.

The Joker sequel would follow Gaga's buzzworthy performance in 2021’s House of Gucci and her Oscar-nominated role in 2018’s remake of A Star Is Born.

Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 film, 'The Joker.' Warner Bros. Pictures

In June, Warner Bros. announced the full title of Joker’s sequel along with the release date. The follow-up film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024 -- exactly five years after the original’s release date.

Joker is the origin story of was Batman’s arch nemesis, Arthur Fleck, and follows as he goes from comedian to villain. The film grossed an estimated $1 billion at the box office and earned Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The script for Folie à deux was written by Todd Phillips, who is also set to direct the film and headed up the 2019 movie.

