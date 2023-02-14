First Look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' Sequel

The first look at Lady Gaga in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie À Deux, is here! The film's director, Todd Phillips, shared a still shot from the film on Instagram in honor of love day Tuesday, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

The pic sees a bleach-blonde Gaga staring intensely into the eyes of the Joker himself, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who is reprising his role as the DC Comics villain. Gaga has red face paint smeared on her lips and nose, which appears to be from the Joker's made-up face. Phoenix is staring just as intensely back at Gaga, but with more of a loving look as opposed to the shock that appears in the House of Gucci actress' eyes.

The first look photo comes amid news that Gaga is laying low while filming the project. A source told ET last month that "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work."

"She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that, the source continued. "She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."

In August 2022, Gaga was cast to star opposite Phoenix in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 thriller, Joker. She took to Twitter, at the time, to announce her involvement in the production and share a visual teaser for the film.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The post shows a black-and-red video of Phoenix and Gaga's shadows joining together, along with the caption announcing the sequel's release date, Oct. 4, 2024 -- exactly five years after the original's release.

Gaga is speculated to take on the role of the Joker’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn -- his psychiatrist at the asylum who becomes his partner in crime.

Gaga's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime's notorious first lady would be the third current imagining of the role. Margot Robbie plays Harley on the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey side of the DC Comics Extended Universe, while Kaley Cuoco voices Quinn in HBO Max's animated series, Harley Quinn.

In December 2022, ET caught up with Robbie where she gushed that she's "so excited" for Gaga to take on the famed character.

"I think she's going to do an amazing job. I'm so excited, it's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them," Robbie said. "So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited."

The Joker sequel will follow Gaga's buzzworthy performance in 2021’s House of Gucci and her Oscar-nominated role in 2018’s remake of A Star Is Born.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'

Margot Robbie 'Excited' for Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in 'Joker' Sequel

Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring in 'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix

Margot Robbie 'Excited' for Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery