Caitlin Clark gave Michael Che a lesson in jokes -- and women's sports!

Over the weekend, the record-breaking college basketball star shocked Che and his "Weekend Update" co-host, Colin Jost, when she appeared at the anchor desk alongside them during the Saturday Night Live sketch.

After Che fired off a joke about the University of Iowa retiring Clark's jersey and replacing it with an apron following her final college basketball game earlier this month, Che was surprised as he read the prompter introducing her to the set.

Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live - Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

"Hey, Michael, thanks for having me," the 22-year-old college student said as she slid into the frame. After Che revealed that he was a huge fan, Clark questioned how true the statement was after his apron joke.

Che then tried to defend himself after Clark called him out for making a lot of jokes about women's sports. Jost offered Clark the assist to prove her point as a supercut of Che making jokes about women's basketball throughout the season played.

"I think you're a great basketball player," Che said. "I mean, I can't play like you do."

"We know. And obviously, I can't tell jokes like you do, but I did write some jokes and it would mean a lot to me if you read them," Clark quipped to Che.

Che read the prepared jokes, which started with one about the Indian Fever being a WNBA team and "not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University." Clark's next joke was about Che's Netflix special being harder to watch than the streamer's new series, Ripley.

Finally, Clark had three pointers for Che.

"One, be; two, funnier; three, Dumba**," Che read as he delivered the final blow from the rising star.

Following Clark's roast, Che wished her luck on her first season in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark joined Michael Che and Colin Jost at the Weekend Update anchor desk. - Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Before signing off, Clark had one final shout-out for the women in basketball who paved the way for her success.

"It's just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women that kicked down the door, so I could walk inside. And I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation," Clark said.

Just before leaving, Clark presented Che with a signed apron, and he said he couldn't wait to give it to his girlfriend.

"You don't have a girlfriend, Michael," Clark hilariously shot back.

Clark's appearance comes on the heels of her record-breaking final season as part of the University of Iowa's women's basketball team. During her final season, Clark shattered NCAA records, including a single season record for 3-pointers, and became the first player in NCAA history with three career 40-point games.

Back in February, Clark announced that she would be entering the WNBA draft following her senior year.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft," Clark wrote in a post shared following her senior game.

Clark played the last game of her college career on April 7 when she and the Hawkeyes fell short to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks -- who went on to win the Women's Basketball Championship.

On Monday, Clark is set to make her decision as she is the first round draft pick in the WNBA draft. Joining her in hopes of making the draft are fellow college basketball phenoms Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Cameron Brink.

