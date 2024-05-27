Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes took time off from being the athletes during Sunday nights NBA finals game!

The two Super Bowl champions attended game three of the Western Conference finals were they watched the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Mahomes' home state of Texas.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attended game 3 of the NBA Western Conference finals. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Together, along with Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, the NFL stars sat courtside and got some love from the players and the fans inside of American Airlines arena during the game. Kelce kept it cool as she rocked a white T-shirt and denim jeans. For his part, Mahomes rocked a backwards cap, white T-shirt and cargo pants.

At one point, Mahomes got some love from Mavs star, P.J. Washington after he hit a clutch three from side court.

The Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 116-107.

Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram to share a sweet selfie of her and her love during the game.

Prior to joining his best friend and teammate at the game, Kelce was spotted earlier this month in Lake Cuomo, Italy with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. In photos captured during their vacation, the GRAMMY-winning singer and No. 87 packed on the PDA.

Last week, Mahomes dished about why he takes credit for Kelce and Swift's love story -- which began last fall.

Brittany Mahomes sat alongside her husband and Travis Kelce during the NBA finals game in Texas. - Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"We enjoy it. It's been a fun run," Mahomes said of the tight end's romance with the superstar. "I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [plan was made]."

"He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker," he added. "I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should just go for it. Just go for it!' And you know Travis, man. He does it. He's a great dude."

