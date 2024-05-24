Liverpool had The Beatles, and the States had the just-as-iconic Beach Boys.

In one of their many hit songs, the Beach Boys asked "Wouldn't it be nice if we were older?" Well, now they are, and the time to share the ups and downs this legendary band has gone through has come. Past and present members of the popular band which got their sound from elements of pop, rock and jazz, are sitting down to share their experience in the new Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys. The documentary premieres on the streaming service on Friday, May 24.

Originally comprised of brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine, the Beach Boys rose to fame in the 1960s with their revolutionary harmonies and catchy songs. Disney's documentary, The Beach Boys, includes never-before-seen footage celebrating the band, along with new interviews from the original members Brian Wilson, Love and Jardine, and David Marks and Bruce Johnston, who were also members of the group.

Brian Wilson, now 81 years old, attended a special premiere to view the documentary on Tuesday, May 21. During the screening event, he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

In April, Wilson's daughter Carnie Wilson spoke to ET about her father, "He's getting older now, but he still has that spirit. He is like a bull, that man is so strong," she shared. "He is the strongest person I've ever met and he's sweet and sensitive at the same time and he's fragile, but he's strong, so music keeps him alive."

We know any fan of the Beach Boys — or any fan of music history, for that matter — will want to check out The Beach Boys documentary. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know to stream the film at home.

When does The Beach Boys documentary premiere?

The Beach Boys documentary begins streaming on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Where is The Beach Boys streaming?

The biographical film, The Beach Boys will stream exclusively on Disney+.

How to watch The Beach Boys online:

You'll need a subscription to Disney's streaming platform Disney+ to watch The Beach Boys documentary. Subscribers also get access to Disney classics, Pixar films, National Geographic content, access to Star Wars and Marvel libraries, plus the Beatles' Oscar-winning documentary from the 1970s that Disney recently remastered for streaming.

Plans for Disney+ start at $8 per month, but for just $2 more subscribers can add on a Hulu subscription for even more to stream.

Who will appear in The Beach Boys documentary?

Changing the music industry with sounds and melodies never heard on the radio before, the Beach Boys' influence is vast. Significant figures in the business who were shaped by the band are interviewed in the documentary. This includes interviews with Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, artist Janelle Monáe, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and Don Was, a producer for the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, John Mayer and many more.

Watch The Beach Boys official trailer:

