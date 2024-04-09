Amid his health struggles, Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has two of his loves -- family and music -- around him.

ET's Nichelle Turner recently spoke with Wilson's famous daughter, Carnie Wilson, who shared an update on her legendary dad as he faces a "major neurocognitive disorder," according to a February conservatorship filing.

"It's been a hard month," she says, citing the death of his longtime wife, Melinda Ledbetter, in January. However, Carnie assures that the 81-year-old musician is "good."

"I had the best Easter of my life yesterday with him," she tells ET. "I got to just hold his hands and we sang Elton John's song called 'Your Song' to each other." Carnie noted she, her dad, her husband, and her daughter all sang Beach Boys songs with him and ate dinner together. "He's got so many wonderful people around him," she says. "Our family is coming together and we're taking care of him and that's all that matters."

Carnie also credits music with lifting up the father of seven. "He's getting older now, but he still has that spirit. He is like a bull. That man is so strong. He is the strongest person I've ever met and he's sweet and sensitive at the same time and he's fragile, but he's strong, so music keeps him alive," she says. "He listens to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin... He puts on his music every day."

Carnie's update comes just over a month after a petition was filed requesting LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers -- his business manager and publicist -- be appointed co-conservators of Brian. According to the filing, obtained by ET, it is his psychiatrist's belief that Brian lacks the capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment.

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," his family said in a statement to ET. "This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Carnie tells ET, "His children are around him, we are supporting him, he's got love around him and he's doing well."

As for the Wilson Phillips songstress, Carnie is staying busy in the kitchen as she prepares to host her own cooking show, Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson, set to premiere on AXS TV on April 16.

"I think that timing is everything and things happen when they're supposed to," she says. "Life has happened, children now -- they're getting older and I can really focus on my true, true passion which is cooking and baking."

Plus, Carnie is infusing her show with her other passion, music. "Music and food for me go together and that's what this is about," she says. "The guests that we have on the show, I mean, I'm always blasting music in the kitchen."

Adds Carnie, "Music and food are both therapy, so we thought why don't we combine that? And that's why it's called Sounds Delicious... it's the perfect title and the guests are great. It's so fun."

