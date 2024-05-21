The crowd inside the premiere of The Beach Boys brought good vibrations to welcome Brian Wilson into the auditorium Tuesday evening.

As the 81-year-old musician was wheeled in to watch the new Disney+ documentary on the rise of his band, he was greeted with a standing ovation and cheers from those in attendance.

Videos posted online caught the moment that Brian -- wearing a snazzy blue button-up shirt and black dress pants -- entered the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles and made a beeline to greet several of his children.

"Bravo," one fan could be heard screaming repeatedly as other crowd members whistled and cheered.

In April, ET spoke with Carnie Wilson -- Brian's eldest daughter and vocalist for the group Wilson Phillips -- who detailed the strength of her dad, who was diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder and placed under a court conservatorship earlier this year.

"He's getting older now, but he still has that spirit. He is like a bull, that man is so strong," 56-year-old Carnie shared. "He is the strongest person I've ever met and he's sweet and sensitive at the same time and he's fragile, but he's strong, so music keeps him alive."

She added, "He listens to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin... He puts on his music every day."

Carnie is one of Brian's two children from his first marriage to Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, which ended in 1981. They also share another member of Wilson Phillips, 54-year-old Wendy. Brian later wed Melinda Ledbetter in 1995 and they adopted Daria, Dakota, Delanie, Dash and Dylan.

Carnie and Brian Wilson perform together in 2015 - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After the death of his wife of nearly 30 years in January, a petition was filed requesting LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers -- Brian's business manager and publicist -- be appointed co-conservators of The Beach Boys hitmaker. According to the filing, obtained by ET, it is his psychiatrist's belief that Brian lacks the capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment.

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," his family said in a statement to ET.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family. Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses," the statement continued.

Brian Wilson's and his late wife, Melinda Ledbetter, at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards - Tyler Boye/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Through decades of struggles -- including battles with mental health and substance abuse issues, which landed him in a conservatorship in the '90s, as well -- his family says music has been Brian's saving grace. It’s currently unknown if Brian's personal struggles will be addressed in the new film.

According to a description for the forthcoming project, "The Beach Boys is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come."

In addition to the never-before-seen clips of the band's members -- including David Marks, Mike Love, Bruce Johnston and Al Jardine -- the doc features sit-down interviews with music and producing legends like Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe and Ryan Tedder.

Watch a trailer for the film in the player below:

"I'm super happy with the way the documentary turned out, they did an amazing job," said Brian in a press release from Disney. "It really brought me back to those days with the boys, the fun and the music. And of course those incredible harmonies."

The Beach Boys premieres on Disney+ on May 24.

