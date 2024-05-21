The beloved California surf rock icons The Beach Boys were honored at a world premiere screening of a new Disney+ documentary about the celebrated band, and the night included some truly memorable and unexpected moments.

ET was at the premiere on Tuesday, held at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where original Beach Boys member Brian Wilson appeared, and received a standing ovation as he appeared in a wheelchair and reunited with the other members of the legendary band.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with Brian's daughters, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson, at the event, and the pair opened up about their dad's health in the wake of being diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder and placed under a court conservatorship earlier this year.

"He is doing great! He is doing great. Everyday he is in physical therapy. I'm cooking for him, he's spending a lot of time with his children now, his family," Carnie said with a smile. "I'm so happy he's here tonight.

Al Jardine, David Marks, Frank Marshall, Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston at the world premiere screening of the Disney+ documentary 'The Beach Boy's on May 21, 2024. - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Wendy expressed similar optimism, telling ET, "I think he's doing really good under the circumstances that he's going through right now."

"But, you know, he's a survivor. That's my dad. He's very tough, a very strong person," Wendy added. "So yeah, I'm glad that he's coming tonight and I think that he'll really enjoy it, actually."

Carnie and Wendy are Brian's two children from his first marriage to Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, which ended in 1981. Brian later wed Melinda Ledbetter in 1995 and they adopted Daria, Dakota, Delanie, Dash and Dylan.

After the death of his wife of nearly 30 years in January, a petition was filed requesting LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers -- Brian's business manager and publicist -- be appointed co-conservators of The Beach Boys hitmaker. According to the filing, obtained by ET, it is his psychiatrist's belief that Brian lacks the capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment.

It's currently unknown if Brian's personal struggles will be addressed in the new film. According to a description for the forthcoming project, "The Beach Boys is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come."

"You know, it's contagious. The Beach Boys music and the spirit has always been contagious," Carnie said of the band's enduring legacy.

"I want people to feel good when they hear it and just to last forever, you know?" Wendy shared, reflecting on the impact she hopes her father's music has in the future. "Generation after generation. You know? Because I think it is kind of like timeless, classic music."

The Beach Boys debuts May 24 on Disney+.

