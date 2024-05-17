For the first time in gymnastics history, three U.S. Olympic all-around gold medalists will compete in the same meet. Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas are fired up for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic starting today. This is the final qualifying event for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Biles, Lee and Douglas are joined by Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey, Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, and four-time World medalists Shilese Jones and Leanne Wong. The Core Hydration Classic will also be Simone's first competition since the World Championships in October.

When is the 2024 Core Hydration Classic?

The Core Hydration Classic starts on Friday, May 17 and ends on Saturday, May 18.

How to Watch the 2024 Core Hydration Classic Online

The second senior women's session will be televised on CNBC on Saturday, May 18 from 7-9 p.m. ET ( 4-6 p.m. PT). If you don't have cable, you can watch the gymnastics competition live on Peacock.

How to Watch the 2024 Core Hydration Classic for Free

