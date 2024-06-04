Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros. Here's how to watch the French Open today.
The 2024 French Open quarterfinals have arrived at Roland Garros and the final match of the day today features two top 10 foes. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz battles No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Court Philippe Chatrier as the 21-year-old from Spain continues to eye his first French Open title.
Alcaraz has won all five matches against Tsitsipas opponent in his career. Last year, the Spaniard defeated his Greek opponent at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) victory before losing in the semis to eventual champ Novak Djokovic. Will Tsitsipas keep his bid to win his first Grand Slam title alive today?
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 French Open quarterfinals, including the match time and all the best streaming options.
How to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Without Cable
The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas French Open quarterfinal match will air on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's match with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.
Watch Alcaraz vs. Tsitsipas for free on FuboTV
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of the French Open for free.
Watch the French Open on FuboTV
Fubo carries NBC, USA, the Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the French Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.
What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas French Open match?
The 2024 French Open match between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to start no earlier than 2:15 p.m. ET (11:15 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, June 4.
What channel is the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match on?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match is airing live on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas for free
The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.
That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.
The French Open via NordVPN
With NordVPN's Standard Plan, take over 60% off the annual pricing and score your first two years for only $89 while safely streaming the French Open for free.
The French Open via ExpressVPN
Watch the upcoming 2024 French Open with the help of ExpressVPN. Right now if you sign up for a year of their service, you'll get three additional months for free.
2024 French Open Schedule
The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.
Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying
Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round
Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round
Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round
Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round
Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round
Friday, May 31: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round
Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round
Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st Round
Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round
Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round
Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final
Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals
Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals
Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final
Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final
Ladies' Single - Final
Gentlemen's Doubles - Final
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals
Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final
Gentlemen's Single - Final
RELATED CONTENT: