The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is up for grabs this week. Which basketball team will take home the title of NBA Finals winner? We're all about to find out.

Now in Game 5, the No. 1 Boston Celtics are on the edge of glory with a 3-1 lead over the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics are led by forward-guard Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while the Mavericks have their own all-star player point guard, Luka Dončić, putting together one of the best statistical postseason performances of all time.

If you’re looking to watch the best-of-seven series, keep reading for our guide on how to stream every Celtics vs. Mavericks game. NBA fans looking to catch the end of the 2024 NBA Finals have a few different service options we'e outlined below.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Finals Without Cable

The NBA Finals games will air exclusively on ABC and for those with cable, they can also log in to the ABC or ESPN apps with their television service provider to watch the games live from their phone. If you don't have cable, there are several options for streaming the 2024 NBA Finals online using live streaming services that offer ABC — including Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

For basketball games on ABC, one of the best ways to watch them without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with your local ABC network down to $22.50.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Finals. Every game will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

You can also stream NBA Finals games on ABC with Hulu + Live TV. Stream NBA games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Subscriptions start at $76.99 a month and there is also a three-day free trial. The bundle also includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu's on-demand catalog.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Finals for free

There's one possible way to watch the games of the NBA Finals for free.

You will need to take advantage of FuboTV's and Hulu + Live TV's free trials. You could first sign up for FuboTV's free 7-day trial to watch the first three games and then cancel before being charged.

On Friday, June 14 you can watch Game 4 for free by signing up with Hulu + Live TV's free 3-day trial. This will also cover you for Game 5.

Since the games are the best of four, if there is a clear leader that wins all the early games, it's possible you'll be able to watch the entire NBA Finals on streaming for free.

When are the NBA Finals?

The 2023-2024 NBA Finals tipped off on Thursday, June 6, 2024, when the Boston Celtics will take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. Depending on the outcome of the games, the finals could go on until Game 7, which is slated for Sunday, June 23.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals (presented by YouTube TV) will start on June 6. Here are the broadcast times for each game of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

GAME 1: Thursday, June 6 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 2: Sunday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET)

GAME 3: Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 4: Friday, June 14 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 5: Monday, June 17 (8:30 p.m. ET)

GAME 6: Thursday, June 20 (8:30 p.m. ET)*

GAME 7: Sunday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET)*

* = if necessary

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember leading up to the NBA Draft and Summer League.

June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2

June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4

June 17: NBA Draft Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)

June 17: NBA Finals 2024 Game 5 (if necessary)

June 20: NBA Finals 2024 Game 6 (if necessary)

June 23: NBA Finals 2024 Game 7 (if necessary)

June 26: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (First Round)

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (Second Round)

July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League (Las Vegas)

