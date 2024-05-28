Vanessa Bryant is sharing how another one of her daughters is following in her late husband, Kobe Bryant's, footsteps. The proud mom took to Instagram on Monday to share photos and videos of herself and her two youngest daughters — Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4 — in New York City.

In several photos and videos, Bianka is seen shooting basketballs with professional WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

Sabrina commented on the post, "Shooting definitely runs in the family," with a laughing-crying emoji.

"@Sabrina_i Keep waiting on that pass 😜 😂," Vanessa wrote back.

Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Bianka Bella Bryant attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Bianka is not the first of Kobe's kids to take an interest in basketball. Tragically, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in January 2020 after a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people total. Gigi was already an accomplished player at the age of 13.

Vanessa and Kobe are also parents to daughter Natalia, 21. Earlier this month, Vanessa celebrated what would have been Gigi's 18th birthday by hosting a girl's basketball camp through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation -- which honors Gigi and Kobe's mission and legacy to create opportunities in sports for boys and girls in underserved communities.

Prior to his death, Kobe was always very vocal about his love for being a girl dad. The NBA star and former Los Angeles Lakers player spoke about both Gigi and Bianka in a 2019 interview.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Bianka Bella prior to the Women's International Friendly match between USA and Republic of Ireland at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, USA. - Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"Our middle daughter, Gianna is really, really focused on playing the game of basketball," he said, before adding of Bianka, who was 2 at the time, "I don't know what she's going to do, but she has a lot of energy. She never sits down. So I'm not sure what she's gonna do."

In February, Vanessa and her three daughters attended the unveiling of Kobe's statue at Crypto.com arena, marking her first return to the venue since his and Gianna's memorial service.

"It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us... I want to thank you all for being here for showing your love for Kobe and our family," Vanessa said at the end of the ceremony. "This moment isn't just for Kobe, it's for all of you, who have been rooting for him all these years."

Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Vanessa Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. - Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In February, ET spoke with Vanessa's good friend, Kelly Rowland, who praised her strength and resilience.

"Vanessa is one of the strongest women I know," Rowland told ET, adding that the event was "a beautiful space [and] a beautiful time."

"To hear from so many people that love him, I was just blessed to be a part of the space for sure," she added. "He continues to inspire me; just talking about Kobe and [the] Mamba mentality, and being able to give back to so many generations to come."

