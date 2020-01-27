Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on Sunday morning following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to the LA County Sheriff's Office, there were nine people on the helicopter -- a pilot and eight passengers. There were no survivors.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

An investigation is ongoing, the LA County Sheriff's Office said. From what caused the crash to who was onboard, here's everything we know:

Who Was on the Helicopter?

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, aka Gigi, have been identified as those onboard the helicopter. TMZ reports the two were on their way to the Mamba Academy near Thousand Oaks, California, for basketball practice when the crash occurred. According to multiple reports, John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was also on the helicopter. Altobelli's daughter, Alyssa, played basketball with Bryant's daughter, Gianna. Alyssa and her mom, Keri, also died in Sunday's helicopter crash. Also among the victims is Christina Mauser, an assistant coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California.

Also on the plane were mother and daughter, Sarah and Payton Chester.

The LA County Sheriff's Office shared in a press conference on Sunday that they were still awaiting the coroner's office to assist in the recovery of the remains. The identities of those who died will not be released until their investigation has concluded. See more on the victims here.

What Happened?

The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. During the LA County Sheriff's Office press conference on Sunday, it was revealed that a 911 call was placed reporting a helicopter crash and brushfire at 9:47 a.m. It took emergency responders approximately eight minutes to arrive on the scene, and about another hour to extinguish the fire at the crash site.

The weather conditions were apparently pretty bad. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that the department grounded all of their helicopters on Sunday morning because the foggy weather conditions did not meet the LAPD’s minimum standards for flying.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas#LASDpic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD#Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Traveling by helicopter was not unusual for Bryant, who frequently traveled that way during his time playing for the Lakers. He was known to commute from Newport Beach, California, to Downtown LA's Staples Center in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Celebs Who Have Spoken Out:

Tributes have flooded in for Bryant and his daughter on social media. In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, the National Basketball Players Association said, "We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts and quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family."

NBPA Statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/iWDBcV7c2N — NBPA (@TheNBPA) January 26, 2020

"Nooooooooooo God please No!" Dwyane Wade wrote on Twitter.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Tristan Thompson tweeted, "I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe."

I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god."

"Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today," she added of the GRAMMY Awards in a second tweet. "This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb."



I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

See more celeb reactions to Bryant's death here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kobe Bryant's Fans Gather Around Staples Center to Honor Late NBA Star

Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Also Killed in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Celebrities and Athletes React

Kobe Bryant, NBA Legend, Dead at 41 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery