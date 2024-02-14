Kelly Rowland is giving Vanessa Bryant props for her recent show of strength. While chatting with ET about her upcoming steamy thriller, Mea Culpa, the singer-actress, 43, praised the mother of four for her composure during the unveiling of the statue of her late husband Kobe Bryant.

On Feb. 8, the late Los Angeles Lakers legend was honored with a statue of his likeness in the Star Plaza outside the Crypto.Com Arena in downtown L.A. The star-studded event featured speeches from several important figures in Kobe's life, including his widow, former coach Phil Jackson, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former teammate Derek Fisher, longtime commentator Stu Lantz and Lakers president Jeanie Buss.

"Vanessa is one of the strongest women I know," Rowland told ET's Rachel Smith, adding that the event was "a beautiful space [and] a beautiful time."

"To hear from so many people that love him, I was just blessed to be a part of the space for sure. He continues to inspire me; just talking about Kobe and [the] Mamba mentality, and being able to give back to so many generations to come," she added. "I feel like his legacy."

Vanessa closed out the ceremony, earning a standing ovation from the entire audience as she stepped up to the dais.

"It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us... I want to thank you all for being here for showing your love for Kobe and our family," she shared. "This moment isn't just for Kobe, it's for all of you, who have been rooting for him all these years."

Vanessa also revealed that the pose -- which shows Kobe standing with his hand raised in the air -- was chosen by the NBA star himself long ago. "Kobe picked the pose you're about to see, so if anyone has any issues with it, tough s**t," Vanessa said with a laugh. "It is what it is."

Vanessa then revealed the previously unannounced news that this will be just the first in a trio of statues that reside outside of the arena.

"He will have three statues in front of the arena, also known as the house that Kobe built," Vanessa said. The statues will feature one wearing his number 8 jersey, one featuring his number 24 jersey, and one of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna.

The ceremony comes less than two weeks after the fourth anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that claimed Kobe and Gianna's lives, and the lives of seven others, on Jan. 26, 2020. Kobe was 41, Gianna was 13.

The unveiling of the statue was a private, ticketed event, not open to the public. Kobe's statue will be among a number of other honorary statues paying tribute to L.A. Lakers icons, including Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal and legendary announcer Chick Hearn.

Lakers players in attendance at the event wore special "Black Mamba" jerseys -- which Kobe inspired, and which originally debuted during the 2017-2018 Lakers season.

According to a press release posted online by the Lakers, the "Black Mamba" uniforms "feature a snakeskin-like black print and drop shadows on the jersey numbers, a nod to a detail from the Lakers uniforms from Bryant’s rookie season in 1996-97. The uniforms also include an 'LA 24' on the belt and the Nos. 8 and 24 under the flap of each leg of the shorts."

Meanwhile, Rowland stars alongside Trevante Rhodes in the Tyler Perry-directed Netflix thriller out later this month.

Mea Culpa tells the story of criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Rowland), who takes on the murder case against Zyair Malloy (Rhodes), an artist accused of killing his girlfriend. As she tries to figure out if her cagey and seductive client is as innocent as he claims, Mea gets thrust into a world that’s both hot and dangerous.

In addition to Perry, producers of the film include Dianne Ashford, Will Areu, Angi Bones, and Rowland. Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, RonReaco Lee and Shannon Thornton also star.

The film marks Rowland's first time working with Perry, whom she gushed about while speaking with ET.

"I was floored, one, with how focused he was and how he saw things in his brain before they happened. So I watched him assess the space and know where to go. His energy and how he maneuvers through a space in a scene is like... I just want to be a fly on the wall, just to know what he's thinking," she shared. "I just I love him. His Virgo qualities are just too strong not to love. And I love that he trusts his instincts."

Mea Culpa premieres on Netflix Feb. 23.

