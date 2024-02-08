Kobe Bryant is being immortalized in bronze. The late Los Angeles Lakers legend was honored on Thursday with a statue of his likeness in the Star Plaza outside the Crypto.Com Arena in downtown L.A.

The star-studded event featured speeches from several important figures in Kobe's life, including his widow, Vanessa Bryant, former coach Phil Jackson, NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar, former teammate Derek Fisher, longtime commentator Stu Lantz and Lakers president Jeanie Buss.

Each of the speakers celebrated Kobe's illustrious and incomparable career, and many worked to fight back tears as they recalled how dedicated he was, both to the sport and even more so to his family.

"He wasn't just a champion, he was unmatched," Fisher shared. "He didn't just play the game, he defined it... the legacy he left behind is the foundation that players build their dreams.... the echoes of his accomplishments will reverberate in those who wear his sneakers today."

"In his memory, let us continue to strive for excellence and lead with unwavering dedication," Fisher concluded.

Abdul-Jabbar shared some contemplative thoughts on the significance of statues and dedications, while Jackson reflected on his long relationship with the legend and how he was most proud of him for his dedication to his team.

Vanessa closed out the ceremony, earning a standing ovation from the entire audience as she stepped up to the dais.

"It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us... I want to thank you all for being here for showing your love for Kobe and our family," she shared. "This moment isn't just for Kobe, it's for all of you, who have been rooting for him all these years."

Vanessa also revealed that the pose -- which shows Kobe standing with his hand raised in the air -- was chosen by the NBA star himself long ago.

"Kobe picked the pose you're about to see, so if anyone has any issues with it, tough s**t," Vanessa said with a laugh. "It is what it is."

Vanessa then revealed the previously unannounced news that this will be just the first in a trio of statues that reside outside of the arena.

"He will have three statues in front of the arena, also known as the house that Kobe built," Vanessa said. The statues will feature one wearing his number 8 jersey, one featuring his number 24 jersey, and one of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna.

The ceremony itself was held on Thursday due to the numerical significance of the day -- 2/8/24. Kobe wore numbers 8 and 24, while Gianna wore number 2 as a young basketball player.

The ceremony comes less than two weeks after the fourth anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that claimed Kobe and Gianna's lives, and the lives of seven others, on Jan. 26, 2020. Kobe was 41, Gianna was 13.

Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot in 2001, and the couple welcomed four daughters together -- Natalia, 21, Gianna, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.

The unveiling of the statue was a private, ticketed event, not open to the public. Kobe's statue will be among a number of other honorary statues paying tribute to L.A. Lakers icons, including Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal and legendary announcer Chick Hearn.

Lakers players in attendance at the event wore special "Black Mamba" jerseys -- which Kobe inspired, and which originally debuted during the 2017-2018 Lakers season.

According to a press release posted online by the Lakers, the "Black Mamba" uniforms "feature a snakeskin-like black print and drop shadows on the jersey numbers, a nod to a detail from the Lakers uniforms from Bryant’s rookie season in 1996-97. The uniforms also include an 'LA 24' on the belt and the Nos. 8 and 24 under the flap of each leg of the shorts."

"The Black Mamba jerseys were inspired by Bryant and his 20-year career with the purple and gold," the statement explained. "The Lakers first wore the Black Mamba uniforms on Jan. 26, 2018, and donned the jerseys once again during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, leading to the 17th NBA Championship in franchise history."

After the unveiling, the team will wear the jerseys during Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

It's unknown at this time when the additional Kobe statues are set to be unveiled.

RELATED CONTENT: