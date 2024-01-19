Natalia Bryant is getting some birthday love from her mom! On Friday, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to honor her eldest child on her 21st birthday. Vanessa shares Natalia, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, with the late Kobe Bryant. Their daughter, Gianna, died in the same 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe.

Vanessa's post, which was set to Stevie Wonder's version of "Happy Birthday," featured pictures and videos of Natalia over the years.

"Happy birthday 21st birthday @nataliabryant!!!" she captioned the post. "We love you so much!!!! You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama!"

Natalia shared her mom's post on her Instagram Story, adding three red heart emojis.

The model's birthday came the same month that she gave Town & Country an in-depth interview, in which she discussed how she wants to carry on the legacy of her late dad and sister.

"In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can and understanding that there's no expectation that I should have for each stage of life," she says. "I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge... The job's never done."

Vanessa also gushed about her daughter in the feature, telling the mag, "Natalia has always been able to accomplish anything she sets her mind to. Whether she's at home with us, with her friends, at work, or at school, Natalia always stays present and passionate in the face of any challenge. I'm so proud of everything she's achieved and impressed by the kind, smart, and beautiful young woman I've seen her become."

RELATED CONTENT: