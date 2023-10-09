Vanessa Bryant was showing off her school spirit and proudly rocking the red and gold alongside her daughter, Natalia Bryant, during the University of Southern California's Trojan Family Weekend! The proud mom took to Instagram to show off the mother-daughter duo's exciting weekend as she shared highlights from their reunion.

Vanessa shared a series of posts to her Instagram page and Instagram Story, kicking the weekend's highlights off with a post featuring a photo of her posing alongside the 20-year-old undergrad in front of a festive red-and-gold balloon arch. The gallery includes a selfie of the duo enjoying an outdoor lunch together and a video of the two walking together as Vanessa beams into the camera. While Natalia sports a simple white shirt and black jeans, Vanessa is all decked out in USC's colors, wearing a red Mickey Mouse-themed USC T-shirt, denim cut-off shorts and red-and-gold Nike kicks.

"USC Parents Weekend ❤️ @nataliabryant @uscedu ❤️ ✌🏾," Vanessa captioned the carousel.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

In the following posts, Vanessa shared photos and clips from her and Natalia's night at the football game between the USC Trojans and the University of Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. One post shows the pair belting out the lyrics to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" along with a massive crowd of fans and revelers, and another features a photo of Vanessa and Natalia posing with a group of people, including USC alum O'Shea Jackson Jr. and rapper Wale.

Vanessa attended the game in a sweet, sentimental jersey, which featured USC's red and gold with late husband Kobe Bryant's No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back. "Mamba Forever ❤️💛," she captioned the Instagram post showing off the back of the jersey, referencing the NBA star, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in 2020, along with the couple's daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven others. Kobe was 41 and Gianna was 13.

Vanessa thanked Nike for the custom jersey in an Instagram Story, showing off the No. 8 on the front.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The pair's fun weekend came a few weeks after Natalia made her modeling debut at the Versace Spring 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week last month.

Vanessa took to her Instagram page to share her excitement with her followers as her eldest walked the runway for the first time. She posted a heartwarming photo of Natalia strutting down Versace's iconic black-and-white checkered runway, alongside a heartfelt message, which read, "I'm so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I'm so happy for you."

The Bryant matriarch herself looked effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe black ensemble and shared another photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Quick trip to Milano to cheer on my baby."

In an interview with Vogue, Natalia expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to make her runway debut with the prestigious Versace brand. "I am beyond excited about making my runway debut," she shared. "It’s such an incredible opportunity, and I’m so grateful to Donatella (Versace) and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special."

This post has been made private or deleted by the post’s owner.

Natalia also credited her stylish mom for inspiring her and providing honest fashion advice. "She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart," she said, emphasizing that Vanessa has encouraged her to establish her own style and walk her own path in the fashion world.

Natalia, signed with IMG Models in 2021, pursuing her long-held passion for fashion. "I wanted to start fresh and do my own thing without having to worry about comparing myself to anyone or setting myself to anyone's standard," she told Vogue.

She also expressed her happiness with the warm welcome she received from the fashion industry, saying, "I've been so happy to see how supportive and welcoming everyone has been."

As Natalia's dreams in the fashion industry take flight, she took to her own Instagram page to share her gratitude and excitement. She posted photos of herself confidently walking the Versace runway, along with the caption, "Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful."

RELATED CONTENT: