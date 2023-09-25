Vanessa Bryant Cheers on Daughter Natalia During Runway Debut 

It was a moment of immense pride and joy as Vanessa Bryant, mother of Natalia Bryant, watched her daughter make her modeling debut at the Versace Spring 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday. The 20-year-old dazzled on the catwalk, and her mother was there to cheer her on every step of the way.

Vanessa, the widow of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, took to her Instagram page to share her excitement with her followers. She posted a heartwarming photo of Natalia strutting down Versace's iconic black-and-white checkered runway, alongside a heartfelt message, which read, "I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you."

The Bryant matriarch herself looked effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe black ensemble and shared another photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Quick trip to Milano to cheer on my baby."

In an interview with Vogue, Natalia expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to make her runway debut with the prestigious Versace brand. "I am beyond excited about making my runway debut," she shared. "It’s such an incredible opportunity, and I’m so grateful to Donatella (Versace) and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special."

Natalia also credited her stylish mom for inspiring her and providing honest fashion advice. "She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart," she said, emphasizing that Vanessa has encouraged her to establish her own style and walk her own path in the fashion world.

Natalia, a student at the University of Southern California, signed with IMG Models in 2021, pursuing her long-held passion for fashion. "I wanted to start fresh and do my own thing without having to worry about comparing myself to anyone or setting myself to anyone’s standard," she told Vogue.

She also expressed her happiness with the warm welcome she received from the fashion industry, saying, "I’ve been so happy to see how supportive and welcoming everyone has been."

Natalia is the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa. Her father, a basketball legend, and her sister, Gianna, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020, along with seven others. Kobe was 41 and Gianna was 13.

As Natalia's dreams in the fashion industry take flight, she took to her own Instagram page to share her gratitude and excitement. She posted photos of herself confidently walking the Versace runway, along with the caption, "Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful."

