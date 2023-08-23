Vanessa Bryant is remembering the love of her life on his birthday!

On Wednesday, the businesswoman took to Instagram to give her late husband, Kobe Bryant, a shout-out on what would have marked his 45th birthday.

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️ #82378," Vanessa wrote.

In honor of Kobe's birthday, the 41-year-old mother of four shared a series of fun throwback pictures leading with a photo of her planting a kiss on Kobe's cheek.

The post also includes pictures of the pair at the Oscars, following the basketball pro's history-making win in 2018, as well as pics from date nights, and pictures of the young couple on the red carpet. However, some of the sweetest photos are of Vanessa kissing her husband.

The birthday love for Kobe was felt in the comments as Vanessa's famous friends left messages on the post.

"Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️," La La Anthony wrote.

"Your love is blessed," Zoe Saldana added.

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise, whom Kobe played with for the entirety of his 20-year basketball career -- commented with an infinity emoji, signaling "Mamba Forever."

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Mario Lopez and more left an array of red hearts in the comments.

Kobe and Vanessa's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, took to her respective Instagram and shared her own tribute to her father.

"Happy Birthday Daddy❤️," she captioned the photo of Kobe holding her as a baby at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant tragically died in January 2020 when a helicopter carrying them, seven other passengers and the pilot crashed in Calabasas, California. There were no survivors.

Since his death, Vanessa, who also shares Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4, with her late husband, has often taken to Instagram to share tributes of him and Gigi.

In May, Vanessa penned a sweet post on what would have been Gianna's 17th birthday.

